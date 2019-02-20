Samsung Galaxy Event Highlights: Galaxy S10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds and More

The wait is finally over. After months of leaks and rumors that seemed to leave nothing to the imagination, Samsung finally unveiled the stunning, notch-less Galaxy S10. But it didn’t stop there. We also got a first official look at Samsung’s awesome (and crazy expensive) Galaxy Fold, as well as a new pair of Galaxy Buds that pose a legitimate threat to Apple’s AirPods.

Credit:Samsung



Here’s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Is Real (and Really Expensive)

Samsung’s foldable phone is finally official -- meet the Galaxy Fold. This handset measures a humble 4.6-inches when folded, but can opened up to become a massive 7.3-inch tablet.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Fold’s hinge system keeps things looking seamless no matter how you’re using it, whether you’re in phone mode or bouncing between up to three apps at the same time. This futuristic phone has a total of six cameras for capturing sharp shots in any configuration, packs a 7-nanometer processor and 12GB of RAM for fast multitasking, and sports rich AKG speakers. The asking price for all this hot tech? Oh, just a meager $1,980.

Galaxy S10 Stands Out With No Notch, Three Cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ve finally seen the Samsung Galaxy S10 in the flesh, and it’s a beauty. Samsung’s latest flagship stands out from the Android pack by ditching the notch in favor of a more seamless hole-punch camera, allowing for a stunning bezel-less design that comes in a range of fun colors.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ also pack triple-lens cameras on the back, in-display “ultrasonic” fingerprint readers, a zippy Snapdragon 855 processor and big 3,400-mAh and 3,500-mAh batteries that promise tons of juice complete with wireless charging. You can pre-order Samsung’s new phones on Feb. 21, with the Galaxy S10 starting at $899 and the S10+ starting at $999.

Galaxy S10e Delivers Flagship Specs for Less

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Not to be outdone by Apple’s iPhone XR, Samsung has its own affordable flagship in the wings with the $749 Galaxy S10e. This handset gets you the same powerful Snapdragon 855 processor as the S10 and a slick Dynamic AMOLED display, just without the triple-camera array and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as its bigger brother. It’s also the smallest member of the Galaxy S10 family at 5.8 inches, which could make it an appealing option for those who yearn for the days of smaller (and cheaper) phones.

Galaxy S10 5G Is Big, Bold and Ready for the Future

(Image credit: Samsung)

As expected, Samsung is delivering a special 5G variant of the Galaxy S10+, and it’s going to be big -- literally. The Galaxy S10 5G packs a massive 6.7-inch panel, making it the biggest display on a Samsung phone yet. This phone builds on the S10’s triple cameras with 3D depth sensors, which are designed to deliver better spatial detection and could result in some truly stunning portrait mode shots. Of course, the S10 5G is also built to work on 5G networks, which could make it one of the most future-proof phones out there when it launches in Q2 for a yet-to-be announced price.

Samsung’s $130 Galaxy Buds Are Ready to Battle AirPods

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung’s $130 Galaxy Buds are the latest truly wireless earbuds to take on the AirPods, but they already have some key advantages over Apple’s wildly popular headphones. For starters, the Galaxy Buds’ wireless charging case can be wirelessly charged itself, promising an extra 1.7 hours of juice after a quick 15-minute charge. These buds also promise rich, AKG-powered sound, dual microphones and at trio of fun color options (neon yellow, black and white), which could make them both a more fun and more high-tech set of AirPods alternatives when they arrive alongside the Galaxy S10 for $129. And for a limited time, you’ll get a free pair with your Galaxy S10 pre-order.

Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit Make Wellness Tracking Easy

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is making a major fitness push with the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit. The Watch Active marries the Galaxy Watch's premium design with a host of useful exercise features, including blood pressure monitoring, stress-reducing exercises and auto-detection for activities like running and biking. The Galaxy Fit is a sleek fitness tracker that also sports automatic activity detection, alongside key welnness features like sleep analysis and stress management.

The Watch Active launches March 8 for $199, while the Galaxy Fit arrives in Q2 2019 at a currently unannounced price.