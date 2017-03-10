Trending

Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S6 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Best Cases for the Galaxy S6

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S6 flagship is one sexy beast. It features a sleek metal frame and Gorilla Glass on that front and back. All that shiny goodness deserves the best protection you can offer. So before you take your new Android phone out on the town, wrap it in one of these great-looking cases. —Anna Attkisson

M-Edge Glimpse Lace

You didn't buy the sleek-looking Galaxy S6 to cover it up with a bulky case. You want to show off that metal and glass exterior while also giving it some protection. Enter the M-Edge Glimpse. The flower pattern protects against scratches and light shocks while still letting that color-changing backside peek through. 

Speck CandyShell + Faceplate

The CandyShell case on its own offers a slim case with military-grade protection against drops. When you add the Faceplate, you get similar protection for the Galaxy S6's 5.1-inch display. You can choose from black, white or pink.

Speck MightyShell

The MightyShell from Speck comes in five fun color combinations, including black and gray, pink and gray, orange and blue, lilac and purple, and clear and gray. It also features five layers of protection that should withstand drops and falls from double the height of most tables. The company is so confident in its sleek yet powerful case, it offers a lifetime warranty.

Incipio Stowaway

For a night on the town, you may not want to lug around your full wallet. The Stowaway makes it easy to just grab your ID and a couple credit cards. Available in black, gray, pink and white, this case is made of a soft-touch plastic shell with a shock-absorbent core for safeguarding against bumps.

Incipio Corbin

Carrying a wallet is so 2013. The Incipio Corbin doubles as a Galaxy S6 case and a wallet. It comes in black or pink and is made of leatherlike plastic. The front cover features a handy magnetic closure with a couple of slots for ID, cards or cash.

Belkin Grip Candy SE

Protecting against bumps and bruises doesn't have to mean a bulky smartphone case, as the Belkin Grip Candy SE proves. This Galaxy S6 case offers textured edges that help you keep your grip and a simple protective shell. You'll also maintain full access to all your ports and buttons.

iLuv Armband 

Because your music keeps your feet moving when you're running, you need your phone with you. And with the iLuv Armband, your Galaxy S6 will be safely strapped on. The frame is lined with reflective material so motorists will be able to spot you. There's even a convenient key pocket so you'll have all the essentials on your bicep.

iLuv Jstyle Runway

For style mavens, the feel and smell of premium leather is essential in any wallet. The Jstyle Runway goes one step further and doubles as a Galaxy S6 case. Inside you'll find eight credit card slots and a clear ID window. You can snap those two flaps to secure your personal data while still having access to the phone.

Tech21 Evo Check

Featuring the company's proprietary impact protection, the Evo absorbs and dissipates force from drops. Plus it's ultra thin and lightweight. This smoky-gray case guards your corners while maintaining access to all ports and buttons.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fathallah Yankalbe 08 July 2015 01:34
    Theme Store is not available in my country. Help me please ! My model is G925W8
  • Desertwoman 12 July 2015 15:51
    I'm still confused, I downloaded Newsstand and it does not show up in the app tray. How do I access it?
  • Leroy_ 01 December 2015 20:04
    Is there a beginners guide for this. Or can I follow the advanced guide?
  • tadalex 03 December 2015 19:32
    Any update on rooting for the S6 on AT&T?
  • EbrahimDUROSIMI 07 December 2015 12:32
    Hi, I just tried this now and I have a "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing" error. What should I do Please?
  • dakmitch44 25 April 2016 22:15
    I also got "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing", what can i do?
  • brunovd123 10 May 2016 19:44
    My S6 model is sm-g920i, however the build id showed in CF- Root site for this model doesn't match the build number of my device. Is this a problem?
  • riGHT22CLIck 14 May 2016 14:40
    how to unroot again from root using the above? tia
  • David_657 19 March 2017 23:53
    amazing. Helped a lot on my samsung s6 920f :)
  • MorganaRue 12 April 2017 02:36
    Great intruduction, but for some reason not all your fixes work for me. For example, I want to disable the shutter sound on the camera. When I follow your instructions (allowing for the fact that I likely have a different version) I have no option to disable it. My only workaround is to mute my system sounds. Not a convenient option. Any suggestions?
