A Full PC for $35? Meet the Fast Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

If you're on the lookout for a new Raspberry Pi, you're in luck. The Raspberry Pi Foundation on Wednesday announced that it's now selling the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.



The device, which is available for $35, comes with a 1.4-GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and delivers dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You'll find Bluetooth 4.2 in the new model and Gigabit Ethernet over a USB 2.0 connection.

Aside from that, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ comes with support for power over Ethernet and has improved network and USB mass-storage booting. You'll also find improved thermal management, according to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

"Alongside a 200MHz increase in peak CPU clock frequency, we have roughly three times the wired and wireless network throughput, and the ability to sustain high performance for much longer periods," the organization said in a statement touting the device's new features.



Raspberry Pi released the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B about two years ago. It was the first product from the organization to come with 64-bit processing and integrated wireless connectivity, making it a popular option for the homebrew community.

According to Raspberry Pi, it's sold more than 9 million Raspberry Pi 3 units and a total of 19 million Raspberry Pis in total.The organization's decision to release a "plus" model now is in keeping with its standard release schedule. It typically releases its plus models, which are upgrades over its standard versions, about two years or so after the initial launch.

The plus model should offer a dramatic improvement, according to the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Bandwidth on the 3B model was about 35.7Mbps, according to the organization. But if you get your hands on a 3B+, you'll find bandwidth of up to 46.7Mbps over 2.4GHz and 102Mbps over 5GHz. Processing power will also improve in the plus model.

Although Raspberry Pi Foundation is selling a new device, the company will continue to offer earlier models. You can get a Raspberry Pi 1B+, Raspberry Pi 2B, and Raspberry Pi 3B for $25, $35, and $35, respectively.