Here's Apple's Official List of CarPlay Vehicles

Even though Apple introduced its automotive-based infotainment system CarPlay to the world in late 2014, adoption by car makers has been pretty slow, and often spotty for brands that had pledged to support it. But as 2015 rolled on, more and more manufacturers jumped on board. Now in early 2016, Apple has finally released a list of all the upcoming models that will incorporate CarPlay, so keep reading to see if your next vehicle has the right system to best complement your iPhone.

In the US, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Cadillac and Chevy look to have the largest number of CarPlay support vehicles, but as we get closer to 2017, hat may change as big names such as Ford and GM transition to a new generation of infotainment solutions. Careful observers will also notice some notable absentees which include Jaguar, BMW, Mazada and Chrysler.

Audi

2017 Q7

2017 A4

Buick

2016 LaCrosse

2016 Regal

Cadillac

2016 ATS

2016 ATS Coupe

2016 ATS-V

2016 ELR

2016 CTS

2016 CTS-V

2016 XTS

2016 Escalade

2016 Escalade ESV

2016 CT6

Chevrolet

2016 Spark

2016 Cruze

2016 Malibu

2016 Camaro

2016 Camaro Convertible

2016 Silverado

2016 Silverado HD

2016 Impala

2016 Volt

2016 Corvette

2016 Corvette Convertible

2016 Colorado

2016 Tahoe

2016 Suburban

Citroën

2016 C3

2016 C4

2016 C5

2016 Berlingo Multispace

DS

2016 DS 3

2016 DS 3 Cabrio

2016 DS 4

2016 DS 5

Ferrari

2016 California T

2016 488 Spider

2016 488 GTB

2016 F12 Berlinetta

2016 F12 tdf

2016 FF

Ford

2017 Ford Escape

GMC

2016 Canyon

2016 Yukon

2016 Yukon XL

2016 Sierra

Honda

2016 Accord

2016 Civic

2017 NSX

Hyundai

2016 Sonata

2017 Elantra

Mercedes

2016 A-Class

2016 B-Class

2016 GLE-Class

2016 CLA-Class

2016 CLS-Class

2016 E-Class Coupe

2016 E-Class Cabriolet

2016 GLA-Class

Mitsubishi

2016 Pajero

2017 Mirage

Opel

2016 Adam

2016 KARL

2016 Corsa

2016 Astra

2016 Insignia

Porsche

2016 911

2017 Macan

Peugeot

2016 208

2016 Partner Teepe

Seat

2016 Ibiza

2016 Leon

2016 Toledo

2016 Alhambra

Škoda

2016 Superb

2016 Fabia

2016 Rapid

2016 Octavia

2016 Yeti

Suzuki

2016 Baleno

2016 Vitara

2016 SX4 S-CROSS

2016 Ciaz

Volkswagen

2016 Jetta

2016 Passat

2016 CC

2016 Beetle

2016 Beetle Cabrio

2016 Golf

2016 GTI

2016 Golf R

2016 e-Golf

2016 Tiguan

2016 Golf SportWagen

2016 Fox

2016 Polo

2016 Scirocco

2016 Sharan

2016 Spacefox

2016 Touran

2016 Lamando

Volvo

2016 XC90

2017 S90

While we plan on keeping this list as up to date as possible, check with a dealer to get the full scoop before you buy.