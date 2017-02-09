Trending

10 Pros and Cons of Jailbreaking Your iPhone or iPad

Is gaining total control of your iOS device worth the security risk it poses?

  • vegettonox 04 September 2013 00:33
    Or you know, get an android.
  • unrealswat 15 September 2013 09:58
    I'm sorry but you're missing a huge point, I used to work for Apple and many people don't realize the lack of warranty involved with jailbreaking a device. Jailbreaking the device leaves you without any warranty on the device as it's using the system in a way that it wasn't originally intended, same with Android if you root that device there are counters embedded in the system (yes you can reset them with the right tools) but the point being that there are ways of telling that it's been modified and run outside of the agreed software state, therefore out of the warranty.

    I'm saying this because I used to hate it when people come in with iPhones they've bought from a mate that are unlocked as far as they are aware but in actual fact the previous owner used cydia to hack the modem firmware, the customer hasn't realised it, done an official Apple iOS update from iOS 4 to iOS 6.1 as an example, and their modem isn't recognizable and therefore the mobile won't activate no matter what and is a brick. Which brings it back to the point of it's out of warranty because the official Apple software wouldn't have done this. Leaving this innocent customer the one wounded.
  • mo m 02 October 2013 08:56
    After having been involved in a violent hacking event, I totally want to buy a jail broken IPhone soI can put whatever damn security I feel like having to protect myself from remote jail breaking in the first place. How dare Apple be so ignorant and arrogant to prevent customers from being safe? They allowed impersonation, successful restart of my ICloud account not once, but THREE
    times, OK? Who is drinking the Kool Aid, Apple? It's all over the Internet that the IOS 6 was the hacker flavor of the month. NO mobile security?
    Dream on, Apple. Good luck thinking that fingerprint can protect you...
  • Sdemott83 12 November 2013 15:49
    Unreal, did you then explain the only reason this was done was because Apple puts thousands of restrictions on their devices preventing the consumer complete operation of the device. Why does Cydia even exist???? Can't Apple forfeit some revenues and give the customer what they deserve, or are they so profit driven that they lie to their customer base and tell them it's illegal to jailbreak phones( when it isn't) and restrict so many features so that we have to purchase apps in their store, or buy a new device. I don't jailbreak to illegally purchase apps, I use it to get apps that shouts be available to be to begin with. Eg swype and blue trol.
