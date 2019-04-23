Trending

Best emulators for Android retrogaming: Play NES, Atari, Sega and more

By

Take a retrogaming nostalgia trip with these games console emulators for Android.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bob_white 21 March 2013 01:00
    How about Mupen64Plus AE? Best N64 emu out there
    Reply
  • belardo 21 March 2013 22:34
    What... not Odyssey2 emulation?
    Reply
  • greenmachineiijh 22 March 2013 15:22
    You guys forgot N64oid. All the "oids" are coded by the same person...

    Also, why not include MAME4Droid or MAME4droid Reloaded?
    Reply
  • wavetrex 26 March 2013 12:54
    Dosbox Turbo ?

    I managed to play Master of Orion II on my 10" tablet, is wonderful !
    (speed is kinda slow, but playable)
    Reply
  • wavetrex 26 March 2013 12:56
    p.s. - I can't imagine some 3D game (software rendered) like Descent or Quake (1) to run properly, they needed a 486-DX2 to Pentium class PC, so quite a lot of horsepower.

    However, all sprite-based DOS games should be just fine !
    Reply
  • Rachellla 27 March 2013 03:45
    Cool, recently is considering to get a Galaxy Note II, already got many nice apps from Enolsoft blog "Best Free Android Games and Apps".
    Reply
  • Pimpus_C 01 July 2013 10:00
    wavetrex - Quake 3 ran on my Motorola Droid (#1, original gangster) at 60 fps with high graphics. I know, blew my mind. (256mb ram w/ a TI OMAP 3430.) So yeah, PSP on a dual core with a half gig or gig of ram should be no problem.
    Reply
  • 02 December 2013 21:04
    I get the frustration of some of the other comment writers on here. personally my favorite is the (n64 emu) not mupen64 plus, a lot of great emulators were left out. PPSSPP for example, it takes a lot of data space to hold your games, and yeah your going to need something like Zarchiver to unzip your files, but right there in the palm of your hand you've got a make-shift psp. Not to mention the Nintendo DS. How can you leave that out. DraStic nds emulator is an emulator specified for Android smart phones and i can almost guarantee that it'll run any games you have at full speed. yes it cost $7.99 unless you obtain it illegally somewhere else, and it won't work on a tablet. But the information should still be there. Other great emulators like. Fpse the playstation 1 emulator is great and all but you can get nearly the same results by downloading ePSXe or psx4droid. Gameboid is a nice option, but even the demo version MYBOY (gameboy advance emulator) is better. The paid version will never let you down even if you told it to.
    With the variety of emulators out there any smartphone owner has the potential to turn there device into a 20 in 1 game station.
    Reply