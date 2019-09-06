8 (Android) Wear OS watches to buy and avoid
Are Wear OS watches worth buying?
Android smartwatches have always been more fashion-forward than the Apple Watch, but they're otherwise unimpressive. The devices running on Google's Wear OS platform lack the powerful processors and advanced fitness-tracking features offered by Apple.
Google rebranded Android Wear as Wear OS in 2018. Wear OS watches can be used with both Android and iOS devices, which is a plus, but their apps and fitness features are limited compared with Apple's lineup of watches. Our current pick for the best smartwatch for Android users is Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, which runs on Samsung's Tizen OS smartwatch platform, not on Wear OS.
If you're in the market for a Wear OS smartwatch, you may be better off waiting to see what Google does with its acquisition of Fossil's smartwatch technology. For now, even newer Wear OS watches running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip still need some work.
Fossil Q Control (4/5)
Samsung and Apple are going all in with health and fitness features for their smartwatches, but Wear OS devices have lagged behind. Fossil's new Q Control is the first Android smartwatch I love to wear while working out. You can use Google's preinstalled Fit Workout app to track exercise or download an app such as Strava or Runkeeper from the Google Play Store on the watch. The Q Control is also swim-proof, and you can track pool workouts with MySwimPro. The downside: The Q Control has a slow processor, which caused apps to load slowly and crash suddenly. But for $275, this is a solid watch that works with both iOS and Android and can easily transition from the gym to the office. It's one of the few Wear OS watches worth buying.
Size: 45 mm | Battery life: One day | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? No | LTE? No
Ticwatch E (3.5/5)
The Ticwatch E is a simple, fitness-focused Wear OS watch that impresses with built-in GPS and GLONASS for more accurate run tracking. It offers the usual features, though, as with all Wear OS devices, you'll get more from pairing it with an Android phone than an iPhone, because then you can answer calls and texts from the watch. The Ticwatch doesn't have an LTE connection, so it relays those calls and texts from your phone.
I preferred the more affordable Ticwatch E ($159) to the slightly more expensive S ($199), because its design is cleaner. The E comes in three colors: black, white and bright yellow-green. When I showed the black version I was testing to an anti-smartwatch colleague with discerning taste, he said he would actually consider wearing it. (I was shocked.) Unlike cheaper smartwatches, the band on the Ticwatch E was comfortable to wear all day long, and it's also interchangeable for adding a less-sporty look to your smartwatch.
Size: 44 mm | Battery life: About a day | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? Yes | LTE? No
Ticwatch S (3.5/5)
Mobvoi's sporty smartwatches were a huge hit on Kickstarter, and for good reason. The $200 Ticwatch S has a more athletic design than the cheaper Ticwatch E ($159). The black version I tested had green numbers around the bezel, more rigid lugs and a chunky piece on the left side that surrounds the Ticwatch's lone button, which is used to call up the watch's list of apps. The Ticwatch S doesn't have interchangeable watch straps because its GPS antenna is built into the band. That also makes the watch larger and less sleek than the Ticwatch E. Mobvoi says its Ticwatch S and E devices last about two days without needing a recharge, but in my experience, it was closer to one.
Size: 45 mm | Battery life: One day | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? Yes | LTE? No
TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
Mobvoi is known for its slim, affordable fitness watches but the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE proves that the company can also do premium. This $299 WearOS watch has a unique layered display with an always-on panel atop a primary AMOLED screen. The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE lasts about two days on a charge plus three more days when Essential mode kicks in. But the best reason to buy the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is for the LTE connectivity, which enables calls, texts and data directly from the watch.
Unfortunately, the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE comes in only one size (45mm) and is large and heavy, especially if you plan on using it as a fitness tracker. And even though the 4G version performs better than the original TicWatch Pro, the watch's Snapdragon 2100 chip isn't aging well.
Size: 45 mm | Battery Life: Two days | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? Yes | LTE? Yes
Asus ZenWatch 3 (3.5/5)
If you need a fitness-tracking smartwatch, skip the ZenWatch. But if you want an elegant, endlessly customizable touch-screen timepiece, Asus' third-gen version is a solid option. It's more than just a pretty face: The ZenWatch 3 offers tools to find your missing phone, send an SOS or use your watch as a remote camera. You can see a preview of the scene your phone's camera is aimed at and snap a photo, all from your wrist. The ZenWatch 3's battery life of 28 hours is also solid compared with the runtimes of rival Wear OS devices, which barely last a day.
Size: 45 mm | Battery life: 28 hours | Heart rate? No | Built-in GPS? No | LTE? No
Skagen Falster (3/5)
Skagen's first touchscreen smartwatch is one of the most high-fashion Wear OS devices you can buy right now. But you're paying a lot for good looks, because the $295 Falster doesn't do much. It handles basic Wear OS tasks, such as notifications and step tracking, but it lacks a heart-rate monitor and GPS. Not to mention, the Falster's mesh band is uncomfortable to wear while working out or sleeping. I love how the Falster looks on my wrist, but it needs to be more useful to be more than just a pretty face. However, Skagen is releasing the Falster 3, which does include built-in GPS and a heart rate monitor.
Size: 42 mm | Battery life: One day | Heart rate? No | Built-in GPS? No | LTE? No
LG Watch Sport (2.5/5)
With its GPS, heart-rate sensor and cellular connection, it seemed like LG's Watch Sport would become the Wear OS watch to beat. Unfortunately, the watch's poor battery life and massive size hinder its otherwise pretty stellar features. We loved being able to download apps directly to the watch and get accurate running mileage without a phone nearby, but the Watch Sport can't even make it through a full day on a charge. And its thick frame makes it heavy and uncomfortable to wear.
Size: 45.4 mm | Battery life: 16 hours | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? Yes | LTE? Yes
Huawei Watch 2 (2.5/5)
Huawei's Watch 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that we wanted to love. With decent battery life, even after runs, plus solid activity-tracking features, it seemed like Huawei had cracked the code for Wear OS (then Android Wear). The watch can last three weeks in watch mode, though you'll get a little over a day with active app usage and the GPS turned on for workouts. But it's not the greatest smartwatch, with no LTE in the U.S. and limited apps. There are plenty of other fitness-tracking bands with GPS and heart-rate monitoring that are slimmer, lighter and more affordable.
Size: 45 mm | Battery life: More than a day | Heart rate? Yes | Built-in GPS? Yes | LTE? Not in U.S.
