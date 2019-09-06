8 (Android) Wear OS watches to buy and avoid

Are Wear OS watches worth buying?

Android smartwatches have always been more fashion-forward than the Apple Watch, but they're otherwise unimpressive. The devices running on Google's Wear OS platform lack the powerful processors and advanced fitness-tracking features offered by Apple.

Google rebranded Android Wear as Wear OS in 2018. Wear OS watches can be used with both Android and iOS devices, which is a plus, but their apps and fitness features are limited compared with Apple's lineup of watches. Our current pick for the best smartwatch for Android users is Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, which runs on Samsung's Tizen OS smartwatch platform, not on Wear OS.

If you're in the market for a Wear OS smartwatch, you may be better off waiting to see what Google does with its acquisition of Fossil's smartwatch technology. For now, even newer Wear OS watches running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip still need some work.

Credit: Tom's Guide