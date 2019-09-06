Trending

8 (Android) Wear OS watches to buy and avoid

By

Wear OS still needs some work. But if you want one now, here are the models to buy.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • frederickhanneman70 13 May 2018 12:17
    There could be more spesifics on what each wrist wacthdoes that makes it better than the others or each one's doing
    Reply
  • cyberstraz2 13 May 2018 16:12
    So you recommend later versions (Gen 3) of the Fossil, but detail specs and review link to the 2nd gen - while also saying that they're markedly worse than later iterations. Yep, this site is a waste of time for anyone looking for useful information. I'll just stick to Tom's Hardware. This guide is for the lost.
    Reply
  • len.owensjr478 13 May 2018 18:47
    The where OS is not bad everything is great except for the speaker you can't hear your calls or anyone talkin unless the room is absolutely quiet so I had to take mine back and kept the old style one that requires a SIM card and memory card it may be limited technologically wise but the speakers pretty loud you can hear your calls and you can hear the people talking
    Reply
  • ridhimasane 05 June 2018 11:48
    these are seems to be some good sort of smart watches that you shared which gives good idea about the same. Thank you for sharing this list.
    Reply
  • Korey_4 05 October 2018 00:20
    This is something I hate to admit. The Apple Watch 4 is the one smart watch I want...and I hate iOS.
    Reply
  • brianloveskerri 14 November 2018 15:23
    It is tough seeing "1 Day" on the battery life. I know this is what the Apple Watch averages...but the Galaxy Watch, despite being on Tizen, can't be ignored. It gets 3-4 days on the 46mm version and it handles notifications and responding to them far better than I ever expected. Sure, you lose some of the tight integration with Android, namely Google Assistant, Maps and don't get a preview of what a Nest Hello saw. But if battery life and superior health tracking is what you need, Galaxy Watch has to be given a chance. And I'm a WearOS fan... :)
    Reply
  • bilyyjones 19 November 2018 13:05
    Frankly Speaking the apple works great on this year smart watch even i like anroid smart watches but in this year apple nailed it
    Reply