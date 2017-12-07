Looking Beyond the S8

The Galaxy S8 is one impressive Android phone. Between the sleek design and Infinity Display, strong performance and battery life, and very cool DeX dock, the competition has its work cut out for it.

But the S8 is not the only exciting phone you should pay attention to. Several other handsets offer compelling features and designs, including Apple's and Google's latest handsets, as well as serious values for bargain hunters. Here are the best Galaxy S8 alternatives you can buy now.

Illustration: Tom's Guide