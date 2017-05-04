Exclusive Deal: Take $64 Off Photo Director 8 Ultra

If a photo is worth a thousand words, then you need to make sure your photos look their absolute best.

While there are many expensive ways to go about doing that, only CyberLink's Photo Director 8 Ultra gives you the power to edit your images on a shoestring budget.

For a limited time, you can pick up the photo-editing app for just $35.99. That's $64 off its retail price and $45 off what other retailers are charging for this advanced prosumer software.

Photo Director 8 Ultra packs all of the features you'd expect from a photo editing app. Basic adjustments allow you to make tweaks to your photo's exposure, white balance, sharpness, and contrast settings.





If you're the type who likes to experiment, some new easy-to-use tools let you get extra creative with your editing. For instance, Color Splash is an effect in which you can make only one color appear in an otherwise black and white photo. The software lets you select the color you want highlighted and it also lets you choose where you want that color to appear.

Another cool new feature for the selfie generation is People Beautifier. This feature leaves you (or your subject) looking marvelous as it lets you shape your face and body (hello, prominent jawbone), remove those unsightly bags underneath your eyes, tweak your skin tone, and even whiten your coffee-stained teeth.

These are just a few of the many edits you can make to your photos with Photo Director 8 Ultra. The app is available for both Windows and macOS.