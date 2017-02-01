These Mini Polk Speakers Deliver Big Sound On a Budget

Measuring just over 13 inches in length, the Polk MagniFi Mini Home Theater Soundbar looks like an overgrown Bluetooth speaker. But despite its short stature, this mini soundbar can punch twice its size and deliver the type of sound you'd expect from a larger 42-inch soundbar. Best of all, it does all this for just $269.95, which is $30 off its normal price.

To deliver this sound, the soundbar houses two 0.5-inch tweeters and four 2.25-inch drivers. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer capable of delivering satisfying rumbles.

In our tests, the Editors' Choice MagniFi Mini delivered wide and clear audio, which made movies and TV scenes more encompassing. As far as music is concerned, Lady Gaga's voice soared above the piano chords on "Millions Reasons," whereas The Weekend's vocals on "Starboy" were full and clear above the track's rumbling bass line.

Make no mistake — the tiny Polk MagniFi can easily fill a medium-sized room.

At $269.95, the Polk MagniFi Mini Home Theater Soundbar is a no brainer for anyone living in an apartment with limited space. But even if you don't live in an apartment, it could still serve as a capable soundbar or your main music speaker in a variety of settings.