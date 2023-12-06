Tribit StormBox Flow review: The pocket-friendly speaker that plays all day

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Tribit StormBox Flow: Specifications Price: $79 / £65

Colors: Black

Size: 7.9 x 3.6 x 2.1 inches

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Battery life (rated): 30 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Durability: IP67-rated

As our guide to the best cheap Bluetooth speakers testifies, finding a portable speaker that balances sound, durability and value for money can be a rare discovery. Tribit has gained a reputation for delivering good sound at affordable prices, and its latest portable Bluetooth speaker, the StormBox Flow, lives up to those expectations.

The StormBox Flow has everything you look for in an affordable portable speaker: it’s rugged, plays for a long time on a charge and isn’t too big. It produces impressive bass for its size and cost (when you engage the right sound mode). It even has a speakerphone, something that has fallen out of favor with many Bluetooth speakers.

Tribit StormBox Flow may lack some style, but read on to find out how it ranks against the competition to see if it's one of the best you can pick for sound quality and features.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Price and availability

The Tribit StormBox Flow retails for $79 / £65 and is available direct from the Tribit website or at online retailers including Amazon. It's available in a black/dark gray color finish only.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

The StormBox Flow’s design doesn’t seek to break any norms. It’s 7.9 x 3.6 x 2.1-inch black rectangular speaker with tapered sides and slightly rounded back.

The case is made from sturdy plastic and features perforations in the front and back to help the sound get out. It has a cord attached to the right side to make it easier to carry. Feet on the bottom and back help it to stand up (or down, depending on which you choose to use). Placing it on the bottom so it stands upright improves bass response, while laying it on its back spreads the sound more widely.

Its size and build quality make it heftier than other small portable speakers. At about 1.5 pounds (around 23 ounces / 660g) , it’s heavier than the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. It's significantly more travel friendly than the Ultimate Ears Epicboom, but the extra weight could make a difference if you plan to keep it in your backpack all day.

With an IP67 durability rating, you don’t have to worry about getting it wet or dirty, though.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Controls and connectivity

(Image credit: Future)

Unlike the minimal design of many Bluetooth speakers these days, the StormBox Flow has plenty of buttons on top. You’ll find controls for power, Bluetooth pairing, and volume. A multifunction button can control playback and answer or end calls, as well as engage the voice assistant on your phone. There are also buttons for switching to XBass or audiobook sound mode and for connecting to another Flow.

More sound modes are available in the Tribit app and it’s worth downloading. Through the app, you can update the firmware, turn off voice prompts and more. But the equalizer is what makes the app essential if you want to get the best sound out of the speaker. Out of the box, the sound can be flat with little bass. The app offers six preset modes; I preferred Rock best. There’s also a seven-band EQ for custom sounds.

The StormBox Flow uses Bluetooth 5.3 and features a range of 100 feet. Outside at about 100 feet, the speaker maintained a strong connection to my phone. It doesn’t have an auxiliary port.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

For the price, the StormBox Flow delivers better sound than you’d expect — on par with the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 ($99 / £90). The bass is especially impressive (with XBass or Rock sound mode engaged).

Listening to Foo Fighter’s “Under You,” the bass and distorted guitars had depth that most speakers at this price can’t produce, and Dave Grohl’s voice was prominent in the mix. Lamar Kendrick’s voice on “N95” was clear while the bass tones reverberated satisfyingly. On Ezra Collective’s “Life Goes On,” the bass and vocals also starred, though the horns sounded a little flat and the drums were thin.

With its bass emphasis, the StormBox Flow sounds best on big songs; acoustic music such as Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again” sounded tinny.

The StormBox Flow can get loud, but I wouldn’t advise it: Above about 60% volume, the brash treble overwhelms the bass.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Battery life

(Image credit: Future)

Tribit says the StormBox Flow can play for 30 hours on a charge (24 with XBass engaged). After listening to it at low and moderate volume, it still had 70% of the battery left, making those estimates accurate.

You can also use the Flow’s USB-C port to power other portable devices, though it only works if the battery life is more than 50%.

Tribit StormBox Flow review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a sub $100 portable Bluetooth speaker, the Tribit StormBox Flow offers a lot for the money. With more bass than most speakers in this price range, including the UE Wonderboom, the StormBox Flow produces a big sound for its size. You’ll have to jump above $100 to find a speaker, such as the JBL Flip 6 ($129 / £129), that sounds better.

It’s a little heavier than the competition and it isn’t much to look at — two things that may cause you to look elsewhere. But if sound quality is the driver and you’re on a budget, the StormBox Flow will exceed your expectations.