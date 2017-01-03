LG's Nano Cell TVs Deliver Eye-Popping Colors

LG is hoping to impress TV shoppers with yet another new piece of technology, but at least this one doesn't have a confusing acronym.

Its new lineup of Super UHD TVs feature Nano Cell technology, which should produce a wider color gamut, and dramatically improve the TV viewing experience for those who aren't sitting directly in front of the tube.

(Image credit: LG)

Three of LG's 2017 models (SJ8000, SJ8500, and SJ9500) will feature nano cell film, which works similar to quantum dot sheets found in Samsung HDTVs. At 60-degrees off-axis, viewers should be able to see 95 percent of the color gamut. The nano cell film will also help in reducing glare on the front of the panel, so it will be easier to see images in brighter environments.

MORE: TV Buying Guide: 11 Things You Need to Know

Additionally, the Super UHD TVs will support several varieties of HDR, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma, and will support Advanced HDR by Technicolor, so viewers won't have to worry about this still developing—and confusing—standard.

As with most of its other smart TVs, the Super UHD models will run the latest version of LG's webOS interface, which we have found to be one of the most intuitive. WebOS 3.5 has a new Magic Link feature, which will act in some respects like Amazon's X-Ray, letting viewers press a button on the remote to look up information about actors and characters on the screen.