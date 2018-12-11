Beer Me! LG Launching Home Brew Kit at CES

LG: Let's Get...a beer? At CES 2019, the consumer electronics will debut a home-brewing machine that should take a lot of the guesswork out of making beer at home.

Similar to other home brewing systems, the HomeBrew uses capsules that contain everything you need—malt, yeast, hops, and flavoring—which you insert into the machine, add water, and press a button.

The machine then sets the correct brewing temperature and time, and in about two weeks, will produce up to 10.5 pints (1.3 gallons) of beer.

At launch, five packets will be available: American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, a Belgian Witbier and a Czech Pilsner. The HomeBrew also has a self-sanitizing process, to ensure that your batch of beer isn't skunked. An app will also let you monitor the progress of the brew. It takes a lot of the guesswork out of making beer at home.



LG's HomeBrew enters a small but competitive market. It will compete for gut space with the Pico Brew Model C ($329), which also makes up to 1.3 gallons per batch, offers dozens of beer types, and lets you create custom packs.

The BeerDroid ($799) brews up to 2.6 gallons per batch, and uses what it calls "brewprints" that contain the necessary ingredients. It too, has dozens of beers on tap.



Pricing and availability for the LG HomeBrew have not been announced; stay tuned as we we'll hopefully get to try it out at CES.