The World’s First Snapdragon 855 Phone Is Here, But You Can’t Have It

The Snapdragon 855 got phone fans very excited when it was announced a few months ago. Now we’ve got the first phone using it on its way into consumers’ hands, but only if you live in China.

Chances are you haven’t been paying attention to Lenovo’s latest phone, the Z5S, so we’ll fill you in. Normally, it runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor, and comes with either 4 or 6GB RAM, and 64 or 128GB storage, sitting beneath a 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED display. It has two 16-megapixel cameras, one on the front and one on the back, and runs on ZUI 10, Lenovo’s take on the basic Android 9 Pie OS.

Today’s news, however, is that a more powerful variant, the Z5 Pro GT, the first phone in the world to use the latest Qualcomm chip, is ready for pre-orders (via GizmoChina). It costs 2698 yuan ($396, £307), and gives users all the features previously mentioned, including the higher tier 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as the Snapdragon 855.

In addition, the Pro GT comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, two front facing cameras (16MP and 8MP) that pop out mechanically like the Oppo Find X, and a 24MP/16MP lens duo on the back.

Lenovo does sell phones in the US and UK, but under the Motorola brand, which it has owned since buying it from Google in 2014. We love the G6 and certainly like the look of the Moto One, both for their low prices and high quality design and features. So if Lenovo ever decides to swap the badges on the Z5 Pro GT and send it westwards, then we and many others would be happy to check it out and see how the Snapdragon 855 performs in real life, not just on benchmarks.