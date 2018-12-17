How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Turn Off the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

On the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X, the old way of turning off your iPhone has gone the way of the headphone jack. No longer do you press and hold the side/power button to power down; that action is now reserved for summoning Siri.

Here’s what you do instead when you want to turn off your iPhone. —Mark Spoonauer



1. Press and hold the side button and either volume button. Make sure you press down long enough; pressing too short could result in a screen shot if you’re using the Volume Up Button.

2. Swipe the power icon from the left to the right on your screen to turn off your iPhone.