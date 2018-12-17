How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Use an Animoji or Memoji in FaceTime Calls

Animojis and Memojis aren't just for recording silly video clips and taking amusing selfies. Did you know iOS 12 and the TrueDepth camera on the front of the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X allows you to carry full conversations as Animoji or Memoji? In fact, both you and whoever you're conversing with can replace yourselves with your Animoji personas, finally answering the question of what would happen if a red panda and unicorn had the opportunity to video chat.

Using Animoji during a FaceTime call is just as easy as using it in iMessage. Here's how to do it. —Adam Ismail

1. Tap the star icon to the left of the the end call button during an ongoing FaceTime call. This will bring up the feed from your own camera.

2. Tap the Animoji icon that appears next to options for filters and text. This will call up all of the Animojis in the lower window, along with whatever Memojis you have created.

3. Scroll left and right to select an Animoji or Memoji, and tap on the one that suits you to apply it.

4. Tap the "X" icon to go back to the previous screen.

5. Tap the star icon again to return to camera feed of the person you're chatting with.