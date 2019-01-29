iPhone 11 May Get Cyclops Camera, 4000mAh Battery, USB-C Port

According to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @Onleaks) there were at least two candidate prototypes for the iPhone 11. Now, a new rumor claims that we have a winner.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

CompareRaja, the indian tech site that collaborated with Hemmerstoffer to publish the prototype renders, says that the cyclops model — with a central camera module — has won the battle againast the ugly pirate eye-patch prototype.

Hemmerstoffer previously said it is very early in the production process, pointing out that these models are still in the Engineering Validation Test phase.

Adding credence to CompareRaja’s claims, Apple blogger John Gruber said that the cyclops phone is plausible. “I’ve always wondered why the camera was in the corner,” he added on Twitter.

The Indian site’s source also claims that the phone will have a 5.8-inch OLED screen, with thinner bezels and notch resulting in a slightly tighter overall size: 5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches.

A big hefty battery at last

The iPhone 11, the site adds, will not support 5G. This is something that has been consistently echoed in the last few months, as Apple couldn’t close a deal with Qualcomm on 5G modems. And apparently Intel's 5G modems aren't ready for primetime.



(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

According to the source, the iPhone 11 will be IP68 certified for resistance against water and dust, will sport a big 4,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port instead of Lightning, putting it inline with the latest iPads. If true, these last two bits are probably the best news for Apple users.

One last thing: If this is all real, we can only wonder if this A/B “leak” was intentional and this has all been a internet-wide focus group.

