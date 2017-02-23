Grab This Fun Drone for Just $23

If you want to get involved in the drone revolution, but aren't quite ready to drop half your paycheck on the latest UAV, the Aukey Mini Quadcopter Drone may be right up your alley. Rated as the top selling quadcopter on Amazon, this palm-sized drone is currently on sale for $23.09 via coupon code "HEBVQMG4". That's $9 off its original price of $32.99.





The Aukey Mini Quadcopter Drone has various features that should benefit first-time pilots. For instance, it can take off and land with the push of a button. At just 3.2 ounces, it's also small enough that in the event of a crash it shouldn't take on any significant damage. Should the drone sustain a little wear and tear, it comes with four replacement blades.

A 6-axis gyroscope helps make the drone stable to fly, and its Bluetooth-based controller lets you control it at a distance of up to 82 feet. While there's no built-in camera for aerial photography, the drone can perform aerial tricks such as flips and spins. It charges in 30 minutes and provides five minutes of flight time.

For a limited time, use coupon code "HEBVQMG4" to drop its price to $23.09. And don't forget to check FAA guidelines before you take to the skies.