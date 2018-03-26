Apple Readying Gold iPhone X to Boost Sales (Report)

The iPhone X design is already so iconic that Android phone makers are shamelessly stealing its notch. But there have also been reports that Apple's $999 flagship isn't selling as briskly as the company hoped.

Could a new color provide a boost?

(Image credit: Ben Geskin/Twitter)

The Japanese site Mac Otakara reports that Apple is considering a new gold iPhone X hue, which could help to boost sales. The report was spotted by Apple Insider.

Leaker Ben Geskin showed off a mockup on Twitter of a blush gold variation, which could be on the way from Apple. It does have a little more personality than the Silver (with white back) and Space Gray editions of Apple's premium handset.

Geskin also showed off a matching SIM card tray, but there's there no guarantee that the chassis and the components shown are the real deal.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple. And one could argue that these colors are flashier than what Apple offers. However, the S9 lacks the iPhone X's Face ID feature, which is more secure than the S9's Intelligent Scan.

The same Mac Otakara reports says to expect an updated 9.7-inch iPad during the third quarter. This could be the same model that Apple is expected to announce tomorrow at its education-themed event in Chicago.

The new iPad could cost as slow as $259 and come with a new ClassKit feature that will help Apple better compete with Chromebooks in the K-12 market.