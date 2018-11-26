Best Cyber Monday DNA Test Kit Deals

DNA test kits are all the rage this holiday season. If you need a last-minute gift for your friends or family, then look no further. For those who aren't familiar, DNA test kits give you a rundown of your ethnic origins and tell you if you are predisposed to certain diseases. They have even been known to connect people with long-lost relatives.

There is no better day of the year to learn about your ancestry than on Cyber Monday. No, really — online retailers are having huge sales on DNA kits from the most popular companies, including 23andMe and AncestryDNA. Here are the best deals we've found.

DNA Test Kit Cyber Monday Deals You Can Buy Now

23andMe is one of the most recognized names in this space, and you can save $40 on its test. But AncestryDNA says its $49 deal is the lowest price it's ever offered.