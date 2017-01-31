Overwatch is one of the most popular multiplayer games on the planet, with more than 25 million players fighting it out in the colorful battlefields of Blizzard's team-based shooter. Fortunately for those who want to get in on the fun, the game will run on just about anything short of a toaster, meaning you won't have to shell out for an expensive desktop or upgrade to a high-end graphics card.



Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly laptop for practicing on the road or want a powerhouse capable of running the game in 4K, here are the best PCs for playing Overwatch.

Overwatch System Requirements

Overwatch's base requirements include an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel graphics, meaning you can even run it on many mainstream desktops or laptops without discrete graphics cards. If you want to run the game at decent settings, though, you should shoot for a Core i5 CPU and at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or its AMD equivalent.



Because Overwatch is a fast-moving, competitive title, you should prioritize finding a machine that can run it at 60 frames per second at 1080p; higher resolutions will look nice but won't up your game. Here are the full system requirements, via Blizzard:



Minimum Recommended Operating System Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or better Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 4850 or Intel HD Graphics 4400 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 or better Memory 4GB 6GB Storage 30GB 30GB Internet Broadband internet connection Broadband internet connection Minimum Resolution 1024 x 768 1024 x 768



Console Replacement: Alienware Alpha (starting at $499)

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

You don't need a PS4 or an Xbox One to play Overwatch comfortably from your couch. Alienware's living-room-friendly Alpha is both a worthy console replacement and an affordable mini PC, with a $499 configuration that meets Overwatch's minimum requirements and a $749 model that can handle the game's recommended specs.



CPU: Intel Core i3-4170T

GPU: Custom Nvidia GTX GPU

Memory: 4GB

Storage: 500GB hard drive



Budget Desktop: CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA3400A ($559)

CyberPowerPC's Gamer Ultra is one of the cheapest preconfigured gaming desktops you can find that's capable of running Overwatch at solid settings. With an AMD FX-6300 processor and Radeon R7 250 graphics, this machine exceeds the game's minimum specs while coming pretty close to the recommended specs.

CPU: AMD FX-6300

GPU: AMD Radeon R7 250

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 1TB hard drive

Easy to Upgrade: Alienware Aurora (starting at $799)

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

Our current favorite overall gaming desktop, the Alienware Aurora is a compact and stylish machine whose starting $799 configuration will easily run Overwatch at 1080p at 60 fps. And should you want to play the game in 4K down the line, the Aurora is a breeze to upgrade.



CPU: Intel Core i5-7400

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 460

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 1TB hard drive



Budget Laptop: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (starting at $799)

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is a handsome but unassuming everyday laptop that happens to double as a decent gaming machine. With an Intel Core i5-6300HQ processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, this notebook can easily handle Overwatch's recommended settings.



CPU: Intel Core i5-6300HQ

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 1TB hard drive



Midrange PC: Lenovo Ideacentre Y900 (starting at $1,299)

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

If you're willing to spend a bit more for peak performance, the Lenovo Ideacentre Y900 is a solid midrange option. This system's starting $1,299 configuration will run Overwatch at high settings at 1080p with no issues, while its GTX 1070-powered $1,499 model is ideal for playing the game at 4K. No matter which configuration you choose, the Y900 is very easy to upgrade.



CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 2TB hard drive with 120GB SSD



All-in-One PC: Lenovo IdeaCentre Y910 AIO (starting at $1,499)

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Y910 is an all-in-one PC that packs everything you need to start gaming right away, including a built-in 2560 x 1440 display, an Intel Core i7 processor and a GTX 1070 graphics card more than capable of running Overwatch at the highest settings. This desktop also packs a RealSense webcam ideal for live streaming, and is highly upgradable.



CPU: Intel Core i5-6500

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD



Powerhouse Laptop: Razer Blade ($1,799)

(Image credit: Jeremy Lips)

The Razer Blade is a good laptop pick for folks willing to splurge on power and portability. The Blade's Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and Intel Core i7 processor are more than capable of running the game at ultra settings at 1080p, and its 0.7-inch-thin design makes it ideal for traveling competitors. Razer's signature Chroma lighting is optimized for Overwatch, meaning the Blade's RGB keyboard will light up dynamically based on what's happening in-game.



CPU: Intel Core i7-6700HQ

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 256GB SSD