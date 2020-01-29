Best Bose Deals in February 2020

Bose is renown for its high prices, but contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of Bose deals you can score on any given day of the week.
Amazon and Walmart, for instance, are offering some epic Bose deals on many of our favorite Bose headphones. Most of the discounted prices have been available since the start of the month, but you still have time to take advantage of these epic discounts.
Bose is synonymous with premium sound. The company makes some of the best headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. We're rounding up the best Bose deals below.
Bose headphones deals
Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off today, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their lowest price ever. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal
Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $264 @ Best Buy
The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $264.99. That's 85 off and one of the best Bose deals we've seen. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $139. (Deal is valid for Ultra Violet with Midnight Blue only). View Deal
Bose speaker deals
Bose Wave SoundTouch IV: was $499 now $387 @ Amazon
The Wave SoundTouch Music System IV can stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. It also has a CD player and works with Alexa. The rarely discounted music system is now $112 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart
The Bose Solo 5 is a Bluetooth-enabled soundbar that can boost your TV's audio and wirelessly play tunes from your smartphone or tablet. For a limited time, it's $70 off.View Deal