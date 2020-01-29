Best Bose Deals in February 2020

Bose is renown for its high prices, but contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of Bose deals you can score on any given day of the week.

Amazon and Walmart, for instance, are offering some epic Bose deals on many of our favorite Bose headphones. Most of the discounted prices have been available since the start of the month, but you still have time to take advantage of these epic discounts.

Bose is synonymous with premium sound. The company makes some of the best headphones and best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested. We're rounding up the best Bose deals below.

Bose headphones deals

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off today, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their lowest price ever. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $264 @ Best Buy

The excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $264.99. That's 85 off and one of the best Bose deals we've seen. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $139. (Deal is valid for Ultra Violet with Midnight Blue only). View Deal

Bose speaker deals

Bose Wave SoundTouch IV: was $499 now $387 @ Amazon

The Wave SoundTouch Music System IV can stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. It also has a CD player and works with Alexa. The rarely discounted music system is now $112 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal