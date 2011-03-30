10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Voice Commands

This prank comes from Nextround and was created for a printer – but could easily work for a fax machine, soda machine or anything with gears. Just print up a little sign instructing users to employ their voice commands, as this piece of tech has been reprogrammed. Extra points if you command the person to use funny words or accents (since this fancy fax machine is Croatian, I need you to say fax in an accent).

Tip: stand at least a punching-arm’s length from the user.