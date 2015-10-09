Apple Pay: Where You Can (and Can't) Use It

Update: This list has been updated following Best Buy's announcement of Apple Pay support on April 28, as well as news of Starbucks, KFC and Chili's joining the fray on Oct. 9.

Apple's new Apple Pay service is finally available to users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch, but you can't just walk into any store and use it. Apple has a list of over 30 retailers that will accept Apple Pay now, with even more retailers set to jump on-board later in the year.

Yet there are nearly twice as many well-known retailers that likely will not accept Apple Pay in the near future. They're supporting a rival smartphone-payment system called CurrentC, backed by a joint venture called Merchant Customer Exchange, or MCX. CurrentC is in trial runs and will be rolled out nationwide sometime next year.

Falling in the middle are hundreds of retailers that haven't yet taken sides. Apple and MCX will be fighting to win each of them over in the coming months.

MORE: Apple Pay: Can You Trust It?

The situation will get even more complicated with the mass introduction of "chip-and-PIN," or EMV, credit and debit cards, which will replace regular magnetic-stripe cards in the United States by Oct. 1, 2015. Chip-and-PIN cards are much more secure than today's cards, and customers may find them more convenient to use than smartphone payments.

The only thing that's certain is that the regular magnetic-stripe credit card is about to die. We'll all be using something very different to pay for retail purchases by the end of the decade.

In the meantime, here's where you can use Apple Pay today — and where you probably won't be able to anytime soon.

Apple Pay welcomed today:

Acme

Aeropostale

American Eagle Outfitters

Apple Store

Babies "R" Us

Best Buy (in-app only, in-store purchases coming soon)

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale's

Champs Sports

Chevron

Chili's Grill & Bar

Disney Store

Duane Reade

Footaction

Foot Locker/Kids Foot Locker/Lady Foot Locker

House of Hoops by Foot Locker

KFC

Macy's

McDonald's

Nike

Office Depot

Panera Bread

Petco/Unleashed by Petco

PetSmart

RadioShack

RUN by Foot Locker

Sephora

SIX:02

Sports Authority

Staples

Starbucks

SUBWAY

Texaco

Toys "R" Us

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Apple Pay support coming soon

Anthropologie

Free People

Urban Outfitters

Waiting for CurrentC, and not likely to sign on to Apple Pay:

Alon

Bahama Breeze

Banana Republic

Baskin-Robbins

Bed Bath & Beyond

Buy Buy Baby

The Capital Grille

Christmas Tree Shops

Circle K

Conoco

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillard's

Dunkin' Donuts

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

ExxonMobil

The Gap

Giant Eagle/Get Go from Giant Eagle

Harmon Face Values

HMSHost

Hobby Lobby

HyVee

Kmart

Kohl's

Kum & Go

LongHorn Steakhouse

Lowe's

Maggiano's Little Italy

Meijer

Michaels Stores

My Goods Market

Old Navy

Olive Garden

Phillips 66

PriceRite

Publix

RaceTrac

QuikTrip

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Seasons 52

Sears

Sheetz

Shell

ShopRite

Southwest Airlines

7-Eleven

76

Sunoco

Target

Wal-Mart

Wawa

Wendy's

Yard House