Sony Silently Squeezed Out 70MB More PS3 RAM

Apparently Sony has secretly reduced the PlayStation 3's memory footprint.

Joystiq reports that Sony has silently tweaked the PlayStation 3's operating system over the last few months in order to squeeze out 70 MB more RAM. The discovery was originally uncovered by PlayStation University who noted a reduction in the system's OS memory footprint. Months ago the OS consumed around 120 MB-- now it only requires 50 MB.

"Since the launch of the PS3, we have been continuously making efforts to reinforce our support system to game developers, allowing them to express their creativity freely on the PS3," said SCEA's Patrick Seybold. "As part of this support for game development, the size of the PS3 OS memory footprint has been reduced through network update for the game developers."

Unfortunately, this extra bit of RAM won't make the PlayStation 3 run any faster on the OS level. If anything, future games will have a few added effects. "Generally it probably won't change design, but might allow extra effects resolution or dynamic lights or something," one developer told Joystiq. "Probably more beneficial from the systems and art side then from design/gameplay."

So much for a PlayStation 3 Turbo.

35 Comments
  • 25 February 2010 02:23
    Good for them! Overclocked ps3 ^^
    Reply
  • redplanet_returns 25 February 2010 02:47
    i always thought bigger is better!
    Reply
  • gaevs 25 February 2010 03:00
    Yes, a big idiot is better than a small one! :)
    Reply
  • Marco925 25 February 2010 03:06
    gaevsYes, a big idiot is better than a small one!A big idiot is much scarier than a little idiot... O_O
    Reply
  • CraigP3 25 February 2010 03:10
    Sony cleans up! 1st Jlo... now 70mb on the PS3 If I could only get them to remove those rootkits from my DVD collection?
    Reply
  • d-block 25 February 2010 03:11
    the folks at playstation university?? wtf
    Reply
  • pharge 25 February 2010 03:14
    Nice job SONY! Though 70MB is not that much more... but it is better than before for sure.

    While squizing your OS size, SONY... have you thought about increasing the system memory size? At least in terms of the building cost of PS3... adding extra 1GB memory should not effect the building cost too much...;) ..
    Reply
  • pharge 25 February 2010 03:17
    and of course... if SONY can upgrade the GPU to DX10 or even DX11.... it will be even better!!!!

    (I am dreaming.........)
    Reply
  • Rorick 25 February 2010 03:27
    phargeand of course... if SONY can upgrade the GPU to DX10 or even DX11.... it will be even better!!!!(I am dreaming.........)
    my guess is that will be on the next gen of consoles.
    Reply