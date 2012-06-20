Trending

Google Legally Going After YouTube MP3 Rippers

Google is finally cracking down on sites that rip songs from YouTube videos.

TorrentFreak reports that Google is going after one of the largest YouTube conversion sites on the internet: YouTube-MP3.org. Google says the site pulls in 1.3 million visitors every day who use YouTube-MP3.org to rip songs straight from music videos so that they don't have to purchase tracks from Google Play or Apple's iTunes.

According to the report, Harris Cohen, Associate Product Counsel at YouTube, sent a letter to YouTube-MP3.org site owner "Philip" saying that the use of YouTube's API -- which provides web developers with access to certain YouTube features -- to download video is against Google's Terms of Service.

"[To] separate, isolate, or modify the audio or video components of any YouTube audiovisual content made available through the YouTube API [is forbidden]," Cohen wrote. He then said that by continuing to violate the restrictions, Google will be forced to file a legal complaint.

YouTube-mp3 was given seven days to comply.

Site owner "Philip" reportedly replied to the letter with an explanation of his own, detailing how the site works and how it serves tens of millions of users. He offered to talk to YouTube over the phone to "discuss the matter further," but Google instead blocked YouTube-MP3′s servers from accessing YouTube.

"We would estimate that there are roughly 200 million people across the world that make use of services like ours and Google doesn’t just ignore all those people, they are about to criminalize them," Philip told TorrentFreak. "With the way they are interpreting and creating their ToS every one of those 200 million users is threatened to be sued by Google."

Later Philip reported that YouTube-MP3.com doesn't even use Google's API, but obtains videos by other means.

Obviously Google deems itself responsible for the content hosted on its servers, whether they're uploaded by teens with a new webcam or a record company promoting its library of musicians. Google gives each user the tools to manage how their content is shared, monetized and generally displayed.

However tools offered by the likes of YouTube-MP3.com do nothing more than steal, and Google reportedly has its sights set on similar services. The company plans to deliver the same message: continue to violate the ToS, and suffer the legal consequences. Whether this movement is fueled by the complaints of content owners is unknown, but the company still has a long road ahead.

  • 20 June 2012 20:56
    lol google dont criminalize the people who want to download, they are criminilizaing those who make it eaily possible for those who would never have been able to do it on their own.

    youtube mp3 is clearly in the market to rip mp3. if they were MEANT for both video and Music then its a different story, their name says it all. audio, meaning music(for most mp3 downloads).
  • Robi_g 20 June 2012 21:06
    good luck suing over 3 time the population of the UK google :D What has the world come to
  • 20 June 2012 21:10
    Kind of like saying police "criminalize" bank robbers by stopping them.
  • 20 June 2012 21:10
    Listening to music on youtube is ridiculous. You might as well plug a set of headphones into a potato.
  • aqualipt 20 June 2012 21:15
    Well technically...when you use Youtube you are downloading the video file, that video file comes with the audio file so....its legal to use that video AND the audio file but not the audio file alone?
    Reply
  • a victim 20 June 2012 21:19
    And it is not legal to copy either, or to modify the file in any manner. Read the YT ToS.
  • cee2cee 20 June 2012 21:21
    mmmmmmm32Listening to music on youtube is ridiculous. You might as well plug a set of headphones into a potato.
    Not so, the quality is actually decent on some HD videos now. The Vevo ones in particular- if you rip the video and check the stream I've seen them go up to 192 kbps, which is pretty good, esp. given the shitty iPod headphones most people probably plug in...
  • Camikazi 20 June 2012 21:22
    aqualiptWell technically...when you use Youtube you are downloading the video file, that video file comes with the audio file so....its legal to use that video AND the audio file but not the audio file alone?You aren't downloading the files in the same way that you download a zip file, the videos are streamed and not meant to be saved once you close the window. As to the video alone thing no you can't do that either, you can't download whole videos, music or just the video part of anything on YouTube it is all against the ToS..
  • damianrobertjones 20 June 2012 21:29
    "Google Play or Apple's iTunes."

    ...Or amazon... or any other web page that sells music.

    P.s. Never heard of Google play. Oh well.
  • Haserath 20 June 2012 21:31
    mmmmmmm32Listening to music on youtube is ridiculous. You might as well plug a set of headphones into a potato.How about an apple? ;)
