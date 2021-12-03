Renpho is the maker of several health-centered smart products with intuitive apps. Offerings range from digital food scales to various massagers, air purifiers, and an AI Smart Bike. Renpho’s Smart Body Fat Scale is a bestselling, easy-to-use smart scale that connects through Bluetooth to a very well-designed app. It’s one of the best smart scales on the market, and it’s easy to see why.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale Specifications Android/iOS: Yes/Yes

Max Users: Unlimited

Stats: Weight, BMI, body fat %, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, body water %, skeletal muscle %, muscle mass, bone mass, protein %, BMR, metabolic age.

Max Weight: 396 pounds

MyFitnessPal Compatible: Yes (indirectly)

Batteries: 3 AAA / USB charging

The Renpho app elevates this scale by providing a breadth of information for those who want to track their body composition changes. There are 13 metrics tracked using the scale’s built-in bioelectrical impedance analysis tech to measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle percentage and overall muscle mass, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous and visceral fat, body water, bone mass, and more. It was one of the best smart scales in our test. Read on to see our full Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: price and availability

Renpho’s basic Bluetooth model is $27.99 and comes in black. There is also a premium, WiFi-enabled version in black or white for $44.99. Regarding quality for the price, the Renpho scale is an excellent deal, especially for those who wish to track several health metrics with a single device.

The scale is available for purchase on the Renpho website or on Amazon, where it reigns as Amazon’s Choice and can often be snagged for a discount.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: design and display

Renpho’s Smart Body Fat Scale is a good size at 11x11 inches and is made of high-quality tempered glass. The scale is sleek, minimal, and lightweight at 3.09lbs. Premium versions have an indium tin oxide (ITO) coating, a transparent conductive layer used in displays due to its electrical conductivity.

The large LED display is clear and easy to read, instantly showing weight. To see additional metrics, you’ll need to have the app connected and your phone with you, as the scale’s display only shows body weight. Other smart scales, such as the Withings Body+ has the option to cycle through different metrics without needing to open the app, but it is double the price, which is worth considering. When the scale is connected to your phone via Bluetooth, a symbol will show up on the screen.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: set up

The Renpho scale is powered by 3 AAA batteries, which are included in the box. It can also be charged by USB. The battery life is dependent on use, but the AAA batteries should last you several months, and the USB-charged lithium-polymer battery will last four to six months between charges. A “Lo” message will appear on the display if the batteries need to be replaced. For rechargeable models, a red battery sign will show up while charging, which will change to green once charging is complete.

The scale calibrates quickly with a step on the scale to reset it to 0. The symbol “CAL” will display to indicate the scale is calibrating. It’s wise to do this anytime you pick up and move the scale to limit weight discrepancies. Use the scale on a hard, flat surface and avoid carpet.

You will want to download the Renpho app ( iOS or Android ) and create a personal profile to see the additional 12 metrics the scale measures. To create a profile, you’ll need to enter an email address or choose the ‘guest’ mode, and then enter some personal information such as height, gender and age, which is required for the app to determine your metrics. During this phase of the set-up, you will also determine whether you should use the “Athlete Mode” feature. This feature is meant for those who possess a greater amount of lean body mass due to frequent training.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

The basic model operates through Bluetooth and the premium versions can connect through WiFi. When connecting via Bluetooth, be sure to have your Bluetooth on and location on for Android 6.0 and higher. For iOS 13 users, go to the iPhone’s setting menu and find the Renpho app to turn on Bluetooth first. At this point, you can begin pairing your app to the scale.

Tap the + on the app and on the measurement page, choose “Device Management”. Now step on the scale in bare feet and tap the name of the device to begin the measuring process. Once you see “000” twice on the display, the process is complete.

To add more users, go to “My Account” and tap “Add a Member”, then choose “Add Measurement Users.” You can also add friends, which are other Renpho Scale users of separate scales, if you’re looking for moral support along the way, or if you’re part of a weight loss group.

One downside is that the scale only reports even numbers to a single decimal point and seems to round up, meaning it could display a 0.2lb discrepancy in weight. When testing using weight plates, it routinely displayed a slightly heavier weight than was accurate. Although this variation is very slight, it is worth knowing for those who prefer extreme accuracy.

Because it’s electric, be sure to keep the scale out of wet areas and do not use it on damp, slippery surfaces or when your feet are wet. The scale can be cleaned with a damp cloth, but avoid using chemical cleaners or soap.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: app features

Stepping on the scale with the app open immediately records your data and updates your metrics. The data is presented in graph format that shows trends over time. Information regarding your trends can be shared in various ways through social media or email, and CSV data can also be downloaded to save or share with your coach or healthcare provider.

This information integrates with any circumference body measurements you record in the app as well, providing an even more in-depth picture of your progress and health. The app is available for both iOS and Android. Renpho also makes a Bluetooth-connected measuring tape to make recording circumference measurements in the app a breeze.

If you are tracking body composition changes in fat or muscle, the Renpho scale is ideal. Active individuals with more than average muscle mass can use the “Athlete Mode” to measure their body metrics more accurately. Minor changes to your fat or muscle mass can help you adjust your training or diet regimen to achieve your desired results.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

The app gives you a best guess of your basal metabolic rate — the number of calories your body burns at rest during the day. Although this is a guess based on your weight, body fat, and muscle percentages, it is likely a much more accurate tool for estimating your calorie needs than a standalone algorithm. The app is also great for those who haven’t done a sports science degree — to learn more about any of the metrics, you can tap on the metric on the app, and a drop-down color-coded range will display, providing a brief description and indicating where in the range of averages your personal data lies.

Trends are accessible and displayed using a graph where you can compare changes by week, month, or year.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: compatibility

The Renpho scale connects to several health and fitness apps, including Fitbit, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Although the scale does not link directly to MyFitnessPal, you can use a workaround by connecting to Apple or Samsung Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, which connect to and sync with MyFitnessPal. Simply choose the preferred app you wish to integrate from the Renpho app Settings menu and fill out the required information. Connectivity is seamless and instant through Bluetooth.

Apple Watch users can also sync with the Renpho scale app. Just install the Renpho Apple Watch App on your watch and tap “measuring”.

Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale review: verdict

If detailed and in-depth metrics about your health are important to you, the Renpho scale is an easy choice to make. It is affordable, hassle-free, and extremely informative. The ability to track trends and save or share them allows for informed decision-making when you are working towards various health goals.

If extreme accuracy is vital for you, the Renpho only tracks in 0.2lb increments, rounding up. In some cases, this could hinder your ability to know whether a weight loss or gain goal is on track. If this is the case for you, it might be worth looking into more expensive smart scales, such as the Withings Body+, which tracks in 0.1lb increments.

However, in the long term, 0.2lb is negligible and this is a brilliant, affordable smart scale for most people.