Your Oculus Quest 2 just got a killer upgrade with this free tool

Get ready to stream some seriously great games on your Oculus Quest 2 with a new and free tool that can directly load the Steam VR platform onto the headset.

The Oculus Quest 2, which has been renamed the Meta Quest 2, has a strong selection of titles among the best Oculus Quest 2 games . But to explore new virtual worlds and to check out some of the best VR games for PC, users would usually have to connect to Steam VR in a slightly cumbersome manner. You would usually use AirLink or an Oculus link cable to connect to a powerful gaming laptop or a gaming PC and only then access Steam VR.

According to Upload VR , this tedious process just got a quick solution thanks to software engineer ItsKaitlyn03, who has developed an open source tool ironically called OculusKiller that loads Steam VR as soon as you turn on your headset.

The OculusKiller is available to download on Github for free and it seems pretty simple to set up as well. There’s just one file to download and the setup is quick. What’s more, the app helps the performance of the headset by freeing up 200 MB of memory.

The OculusKiller tool replaces Oculus Dash or Virtual Desktop completely and loads straight into Steam VR, making the Oculus Quest 2 similar to some of the more specific Steam VR headsets. Users can now get a lot more from their Steam games. We are excited about accessing stellar VR titles like Half-Life: Alyx directly on the Quest 2.

Though we have to note, there are some glitches as well. Since this is unofficial software, do expect bugs and ItsKaitlyn03 has advised users submit them where possible.