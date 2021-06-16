Xbox Series X timed exclusive The Medium is coming to PS5

The Medium, which was considered to be a big Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S timed exclusive, is coming to the PS5 on September 3.

That date seems to be the cut-off point for console exclusivity for Bloober Team’s horror game. And those lucky enough to have secured a PS5 restock can look forward to enjoying DualSense controller advanced haptic feedback when playing The Medium on Sony’s games console.

Critics have been split on The Medium , so the loss of what was basically the Xbox Series X and Series S’ first major exclusive might not seem like such a blow for people who care about the PS5 vs Xbox Series X battle; spoiler: both are great and both have won.

And with the likes of Starfield , Fable 4 and Halo Infinite on their way, Xbox fans have a lot more exclusive games to wave at PS5 players. That said, folks in Sony’s camp also have God of War 2: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West to look forward to, as well as Returnal , Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls to play right now.

Bloober Team added that The Medium will harness the hardware of the PS5, but didn't detail what exactly that will involve. We’d suspect the game will render at a native 4K resolution and will load very fast thanks to the PS5’s snappy SSD. As The Medium is a horror game, there's scope for it to make use of the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities provided by Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, but Bloober Team didn’t mention this.

However, to seemingly celebrate this cross-games-console release, Bloober Team will also release The Medium: Two Worlds Special Launch Edition in certain territories. This comes complete with an exclusive Steelbook, soundtrack of the game and a 32-page hardcover artbook, for all three games consoles.

So if you're not given the game a spin yet and like metal game cases and artbooks, then this could be the edition to wait for. Pricing for the special version has yet to be revealed, but the standard PS5 edition of The Medium will cost $49.