Xbox Series X price and release date just "confirmed"

While the reveal of the Xbox Series S steals headlines, the price and release date of the Xbox Series X has also been leaked.

Loose-lipped sources familiar with Microsoft's Xbox plans told Windows Central that the Xbox Series X will cost $499, and will go on sale Tuesday, November 10. This tracks with previous rumors we’ve heard that the Xbox Series X would cost somewhere between $400 and $500, and would go on sale in November, in time for the holiday season... and the launch of the PS5.

We had thought the Xbox Series X might have been a little cheaper, given that it was tipped to undercut the PS5, which is expected to cost $500. But the Xbox Series X is offering more power: 12 teraflops of GPU power compared to the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops, so $500 seems like a fair price.

The Xbox Series X is also promising speedy 1 TB SSD storage, expandable with custom external SSDs, ray-tracing capabilities, 4K-at-60-frames-per-second gaming and dedicated audio hardware. It also has the potential to deliver up to 8K resolution while gaming and frame rates of 120 fps.

Furthermore, backwards compatibility for the Xbox Series X is going to be very comprehensive, covering all three prior generations of Xbox. In short, the Xbox Series X is going to be the one Xbox to rule them all; not bad for a $499 gaming box.

If you feel like $499 is a bit steep for a games console, then Microsoft is expected to provide the Xbox Series X through its Xbox All Access subscription service for $35 per month. That will get you not just the console, but will also provide access to Xbox Game Pass, which has a huge range of Xbox games, and will be bolstered by next-gen Xbox games as well.

While the pricing hasn’t officially come from Microsoft, we’re confident that the leak is on the money. As such, it’s now up to Sony to reveal the price of the PS5. We’re keen to see whether it matches the Xbox Series X or tries to undercut it.