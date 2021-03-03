Third stimulus check eligibility: Who will get $1,400 (and who won’t)

The third stimulus check eligibility framework will determine who does (and doesn't) qualify for $1,400 relief payments. That value will change based on your filing status and number of dependents, too.

Although the third stimulus check hasn't been passed, the language supporting another round of direct payments is expected to survive the Senate vote. When combined with the $600 checks sent late last year, the upcoming checks will get $2,000 total to eligible Americans.

But how do you know whether you meet the third stimulus check eligibility guidelines. For one, you can use the third stimulus check calculator, which shows you how much you qualify for based on your income, filing status and claimed dependents.

You can also review the third stimulus check eligibility details outlined in the latest relief package. According to the legislation, a single taxpayer who makes up to $75,000 (according to their most recent tax return) is eligible for the full $1,400. Joint filers with a combined income of up to $150,000 qualify for $2,800.

In an earlier draft of the bill, single filers earning up to $100,000 and joint filers earning up to $200,000 would also receive stimulus checks at prorated amounts. Now, however, checks will end for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,00, according to The Washington Post.

The new income limit is a concession to get the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed in Senate swiftly.

Third stimulus check eligibility for dependents

Unlike the previous stimulus checks, this round of payments offers expanded eligibility for dependents. That means more people qualify for payments than before. Those people qualify for larger checks, too.

Dependents are eligible for the full third stimulus check amount of $1,400. In order to be eligible, the dependent must be 17 or younger, or a college student. The dependent can also be an older adult that relies on their child or other legal guardian. Children with certain disabilities of all ages are eligible, too.

If you're still missing what you believe you were owed from the first or second stimulus checks, be sure to claim a rebate on your 2020 tax return. Use the Recovery Rebate Credit on line 30 of your 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. You can also call the stimulus check IRS phone number for more guidance.