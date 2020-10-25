Mandalorian season 2: The 5 biggest questions we want answered

The Mandalorian season 2 is almost here — and thank the stars, because we have questions. The Disney Plus series is back with more action-packed adventures in store for the titular bounty hunter and The Child (aka the adorable Baby Yoda). In addition to those adventures, though, we're hoping to get some answers from The Mandalorian season 2.

The Mandalorian enraptured viewers with its Western-style take on the Star Wars universe. The story followed Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a Mandalorian bounty hunter who inadvertently takes on the protection of The Child. The little one looks like a baby version of Yoda and exhibits similar, though nascent abilities with The Force. No wonder it was a highly valuable target for remnants of the Empire.

Now that the Mandalorian universe and its key players are established, season 2 is set to expand and deepen the show's mythology. Mando and Baby Yoda will discover new faces, new planets and new problems. But it looks like they'll also come across people and places that are very familiar to Star Wars fans.

Here are the top five burning questions we want answered in The Mandalorian season 2.

1. Will the Mandalorian and Clone Wars worlds collide?

The Mandalorian has already made many references to Star Wars canon. Mando and Baby Yoda visited Tatooine, Jawas made things a bit difficult for the bounty hunter and the continuing presence of Stormtroopers indicate the Empire still wields power over pockets of the galaxy.

But The Mandalorian season 2 may fold in even more Star Wars lore, by bringing in known characters from The Clone Wars animated series. Rosario Dawson has been rumored for months to play Ahsoka Tano, formerly the padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker. This would mark Ahsoka's first live-action appearance in the Star Wars franchise.

As to why Ahsoka might come into play, Mando is on a mission to find Baby Yoda's people — the Jedi. There aren't too many left, after the Empire's Order 66 massacre. But the show's timeframe, Ahsoka is out there somewhere.

2. Does another famous bounty hunter appear?

Another juicy piece of casting news: Temuera Morrison is on board for The Mandalorian season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Morrison played Jango Fett in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and is said to be playing the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett.

In one of the trailers, Mando says, "If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me." That may be why he encounters Boba Fett, who has quite a bit of knowledge of the Jedi. He's seen Luke Skywalker (still alive at this time) in action and has served Darth Vader.

3. How did Moff Gideon get the Darksaber?

In the season 1 finale, Mando and Baby Yoda barely escaped the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) when the latter crashed in his TIE fighter. He survived, though, and emerges from the wreckage using the Darksaber.

The legendary weapon from Mandalore has passed through several hands, notably those of Darth Maul, Sabine Wren and Bo-Katan Kryze. In Star Wars: Rebels, Sabine gave the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, in the hope that she could unite the Mandalorian clans.

So, how did the Darksaber get from Bo-Katan to Moff Gideon? We have a feeling it has to do with the "Great Purge" of Mandalore, aka the “night of a thousand tears." Did Gideon receive the weapon as a trophy for enacting the Great Purge?

The rumor is that Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff has been cast as Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian season 2, so it's very possible we'll get answers to these questions.

4. Will Mando have to hide from the New Republic?

The trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 shows Mando's ship alongside some New Republic X-wings. Are they escorting the Razor Crest — or chasing it? After all, in season 1 episode 6, Mando took part in a heist to free a prisoner on a New Republic transport ship. Surely, they aren't too happy about that.

While Mando isn't fond of the Empire (especially after the standoff with Moff Gideon), he doesn't owe allegiance to the New Republic, either. He hasn't heard great things about them from former shock trooper and friend Cara Dune (Gina Carano). And Mando generally doesn't like being told what to do.

5. What is Baby Yoda's name?

Baby Yoda is referred to as The Child in-universe and by Disney, and we don't even know if it's male or female (or nonbinary). But until The Child gets a real name, we will all refer to it as Baby Yoda. Come on, Mando — you're their new dad now. Give the kid a name!