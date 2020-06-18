The best Wi-Fi extender just got a big price drop

A good Wi-Fi extender can blanket your entire home with Wi-Fi coverage. It's especially useful if you're working from home and want to bring your laptop to another area of your house — such as your patio — which may not receive the best wireless signal.

That's why we're stoked about today's deal at Amazon. Currently, you can get the TP-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Extender for just $119.99. That's $30 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month. It's especially great because the AC2600 is our favorite Wi-Fi extender.

TP-Link made it to our list of the best Wi-Fi extenders for offering an extender that packs a lot of power and delivers great speeds at up to 75 feet. The RE650 uses TP-Link's Intelligent Processing Engine to pick the most efficient path for the data to travel from router to extender to client. In our TP-Link RE650 AC2600 review, we were able to get a Wi-Fi signal from up to 75 feet away from the device. It was also able to provide a massive 156 Mbps of bandwidth to an outdoor porch that's located 50 feet away from the device.

The RE650 AC2600 sports four external antennas and dual-band wireless-AC support. You can also set up and monitor your extended network with TP-Link's handy Tether app, which puts advanced settings and security tools right on your phone or tablet.

Our only gripe is that it's large enough that it can block two outlets on your wall. Otherwise, this is the best Wi-Fi extender for pretty much any scenario.