The best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories to buy right now

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 flagship phone lineup has arrived, and that means it’s time to think about the best Galaxy S21 accessories. And you're not short of choices when it comes to finding awesome add-ons for Samsung's new phones.

The Galaxy S21 series is impressive, with beautiful displays, excellent cameras, and eye-catching designs. What better way to enhance the experience than with some nifty accessories? We’ve got you covered, from Qi chargers to the S Pen — yes, it works with the Galaxy S21 Ultra now — so that you can have the best experience with your new phone.

Here’s our list of the best accessories for your shiny new Galaxy S21. If you’re looking for the best cases, we’ve rounded up a nice list for the best Galaxy S21 Ultra cases as well as the best cases for the Galaxy S21.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories?

Determining the best Galaxy S21 accessories comes down to what you’re looking for. Since no Galaxy S21 model ships with a charger out of the box, the obvious choice might be a new charger. The new phones also support Qi wireless charging, so a pad would be another good option. And if you went with the S21 Ultra, you have built-in S Pen support, but the stylus itself is sold separately.

Seeing as there isn’t a charger included with your Galaxy S21, our top recommendation is going to be the official Samsung 25W Travel Adapter. It’s a brick with a USB-C port that can pump out 25W to fast charge your phone.

If we’re talking about the best accessories, though, then it’d have to be either the Galaxy Buds Pro or the Galaxy Watch 3, depending on which you’d value more. The earbuds provide an excellent music listening experience, while the watch offers plenty of fitness and convenience features.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories you can buy right now

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung 25W Travel Adapter A must-have Galaxy s21 accessory Accessory type: Charger | Special features: Supports 25W fast charging, USB-C Check Amazon

Like Apple with the iPhone 12, Samsung decided to exclude a charger from the box with the Galaxy S21. And while that's frustrating for sure, it ultimately saves on electronic waste and packaging — and, let’s face it, costs for Samsung itself. All of that to say, if you want a wall charger with your Galaxy S21, you’re going to have to buy it separately.

Luckily, Samsung provides one in its store in black and white. It takes a USB-C cable and then you plug in your Galaxy S21 to get fast charging. It outputs 25W, so you’ll be able to charge your phone fairly quickly. No cable is included with the charger, which is OK, since Samsung did include that with its new phones.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The best AirPods competitor Accessory type: Truly wireless earbuds | Special features: Active noise cancellation, IPX7 water resistance, touch controls, Bixby integration, wireless charging £19.99 View at Currys PC World Stylish, waterproof design Exceptional audio performance Improved noise cancellation Battery life is similar to AirPods Pro

Samsung launched the latest version of its Galaxy Buds lineup alongside the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy Buds Pro go head-to-head with Apple’s AirPods Pro. If you’re not willing to jump over to Apple’s ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds Pro are the Android equivalent. They offer active noise cancelling, Bixby support, and touch controls.

The Galaxy Buds Pro join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, making for a congested and confusing product line. We recommend the Pro above the others, since they’re not that much more expensive than their predecessors and offer a much better listening experience.

Read our full Galaxy Buds Pro review.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 A solid Galaxy S21 companion on your wrist Accessory type: Smartwatch | Special features: Health monitoring, auto workout tracking, stress and sleep monitoring Prime £298.59 View at Amazon Slimmer design than the original Physical rotating bezel FDA-approved ECG readings Shorter battery life than first Galaxy Watch

Although a new Galaxy Watch is likely not too far away, for now, our smartwatch recommendation for the Galaxy S21 is the Galaxy Watch 3. It looks nice, mirrors your notifications on your wrist, and provides a whole host of health features to help you be in your best physical shape.

You can track steps, log workouts, check your heart rate, monitor sleep and stress levels, and whole lot more with the Galaxy Watch3. One of the only downsides is that it might look a bit out of place on smaller wrists.

Read our full Galaxy Watch 3 review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Samsung S Pen A dream for productivity and creativity Accessory type: Stylus | Special features: Precision tip, Air Command, 4096 pressure levels View at Samsung

The S Pen used to be a defining feature of the Galaxy Note series, but Samsung made it available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the first time the stylus works with a phone outside of the Note lineup. This S Pen is also bigger and more comfortable than the ones included with the Notes, since it doesn’t have to fit inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra itself. (That means you should also pick up an S Pen-friendly case for your Ultra, if you want somewhere to stash the stylus — see below for our pick.)

A lot of people love the S Pen and for good reason. You can write notes, draw, highlight text, and a whole lot more. If you’re looking for some extra productivity or creativity with your Galaxy S21 Ultra, then the S Pen is a must.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

5. Samsung Silicone Cover with S Pen A must for S Pen owners Accessory type: Case | Special features: Side slot for S Pen View at Samsung

So you picked up an S Pen to go along with your Galaxy S21 Ultra. You'll still need somewhere to put it so that you don’t lose your stylus. Samsung has you covered with the Silicone Cover with S Pen. We chose it as one of our best cases for the S21 Ultra, but it belongs here also. The S Pen isn’t cheap, so it’d be a shame to lose it.

The Silicone Cover acts as a case with a slot for the S Pen. That’s really all there is to it, but we highly recommend this if you got an S Pen. It adds some horizontal bulk to your already large phone, but we think it’s worth it to not lose the pen.

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Keep track of things from your Galaxy S21 Accessory type: Smart tag | Special features: Alert when left behind, sends last known location data to phone View at Samsung

We all lose or forget things. Whether it’s your keys, wallet, or something else valuable, odds are that you’ve left it behind somewhere at some point in your life. That’s where the Galaxy SmartTag comes in. Just attach it to whatever you want to keep track of and it’ll alert you if you leave it behind.

The SmartTag also will tell you the last known location of the item. And unlike the best key finders, the SmartTag is built to work with Samsung's own SmartThings app. So if you tend to leave your keys, purse, or anything else of value behind, then we recommend checking out the Galaxy SmartTag.

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Best wireless charger for the Galaxy S21 Accessory type: Wireless charger | Special features: Dual charging pad, 9W output, dimming LEDs Prime £174 View at Amazon

If you’ve taken some of our recommendations to heart, then Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is something you may want to consider. It can charge two devices at once, though the right indent is meant for the Galaxy Watch 3. So you could charge your phone and watch, or your Galaxy Buds Pro and watch, depending on what works best for you. The charger can also top off other Qi-compatible devices.

The Wireless Charger Duo comes in black and white so that you can match it to your decor. It outputs at 9W for decently fast wireless charging. The indicator LEDs will let you know if your devices are charged and they’ll dim at night so they’re not a disturbance.

(Image credit: PopSockets)

8. PopSockets PopGrip The best Galaxy S21 accessory for holding your phone Accessory type: PopSocket | Special features: Adds additional grip to phone, kickstand View at PopSockets

The ever-popular PopSocket has taken the world by storm. It’s a simple tool that sticks on the back of your phone and provides a very useful grip. This makes it easier to hold phones without as much finger strain, or get a better grip on your phone for photos, or it even acts as a sort of kickstand for landscape mode.

Many people swear by these things, and the PopSockets PopGrip is the perfect accessory for your new Galaxy S21. It is truly invaluable and we think you’ll find it useful — if you haven’t bought one for yourself already.

(Image credit: RAVPower)

9. RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank A huge battery bank for your Galaxy S21 Accessory type: Portable battery | Special features: 18W USB-PD, LED indicator, iSmart battery protections, fast recharging Prime £31.99 View at Amazon

If you’re traveling, then having a portable charger is definitely a good investment. There are several out there, but we picked the RAVPower Portable Charger 20000 mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank, though obviously not because its name rolls right off the tongue. Rather, as you can tell from the name, this is s a 20,000 mAh battery, which is huge. (For context, that's four times the size of the 5,000 mAh battery that powers the Galaxy S21 Ultra.)

The RAVPower Portable Charger can charge a variety of devices from any of its ports, it comes with a host of protection technologies to keep the battery and your devices safe. Its LED screen shows you the current percentage and charging status. Portable battery banks are a dime a dozen, but this is our top pick.

(Image credit: Samsung)

10. Samsung Wireless Charger Stand The best Galaxy S21 accessory for keeping your phone upright Accessory type: Wireless charger | Special features: 12-15W charging, built-in fan for cooling Check Amazon

If the Wireless Charger Duo is too large for you, or you don’t need the double charging feature, then Samsung’s Wireless Charger Stand is another top Galaxy S21 accessory. Even though it debuted in 2019 for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups, it remains a good charger for your Galaxy S21.

Instead of laying your Galaxy S21 flat, the stand props it up, which is especially useful if you’re charging at your desk. There’s an included fan to keep your phone cool. You can get up to 15W for faster charging, too.