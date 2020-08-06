Stimulus check 2: How long will it take to reach you?

Lawmakers have said they’re aiming for a deal on a stimulus check 2 package as the Senate’s August recess looms and millions of Americans wait for answers on the now-expired federal unemployment benefits .

Senators are considering delaying their recess, which is set to begin Aug. 10, in order to wrap up negotiations. But even if a bill is approved and then signed by President Trump in the coming days, stimulus check 2 won’t hit your bank account in mere minutes. So when can you expect a payment?

Stimulus check 2: Status, date and illegibility

Try this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you could get

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is representing the White House, has suggested that the government could send stimulus check 2 out “ immediately ,” in as little as a week — a much faster turnaround time than the payments provided by this spring’s CARES Act.

CNET has provided a possible timeline for when Americans can expect stimulus check 2 based on when a deal is reached:

Of course, this is the best-case scenario. If the Senate does begin its recess without a deal, congressional votes could be delayed until the week of Sept. 8, pushing payments out until late September.

Stimulus check 2: Possible timetable

Aug. 7: Possible deadline for finalizing a bill

Possible deadline for finalizing a bill Aug. 10: Senate approval

Senate approval Aug. 11: House approval

House approval Aug. 12: President signs

President signs Week of Aug. 17: First round of payments

Of course, this is the best-case scenario. If the Senate does begin its recess without a deal, congressional votes could be delayed until the week of Sept. 8, pushing payments out until late September.

How quickly would stimulus check 2 arrive?

As we’ve seen with the first round of stimulus payments, not all eligible Americans receive their benefits immediately. Those who have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS, either from their tax returns or after submitting it earlier this spring, would likely get their money first.

Beyond that, it could take weeks for all paper checks and debit cards to be processed and sent out. CNET also notes that if the formula for determining payments changes from what was used under the CARES Act, the IRS could be slowed down.

If you’re still waiting on your first check, use the IRS's Get My Payment app to check the status or call a representative at the IRS stimulus check phone numbe r.

The actual amount for stimulus check 2 hasn’t been finalized, but Americans making less than $75,000 per year (if single) or $150,000 per year (if married) will likely receive another $1,200 check. Prorated benefits will likely continue for those making up to $99,000 and $198,000, respectively.

Families with dependents may get different amounts from the first check, however. The main Senate proposal, the HEALS Act, would provide $500 per dependent of any age—an expansion of what the CARES Act offered. House Democrats passed the HEROES Act, which would send $1,200 per dependent with a cap of $6,000 per family.

Enter your info into this stimulus check 2 calculator to see how much you'd get under the HEALS Act.

Extra dependent benefits coming this week

The CARES Act provided families an additional $500 per dependent age 16 and under, but some Americans who should have received dependent benefits with their first stimulus check did not, CNBC reports .

If you used the IRS’s non-filer tool to claim your children before May 17, you may be among the stimulus check recipients who missed out on dependent payments. Families should get their supplemental benefits this week or early next: the IRS sent out direct deposits on Aug. 5 and expects to mail checks and debit cards on Aug. 7.

You’ll receive your additional benefits the same way you were paid for your primary stimulus check. You can look up the status of your dependent supplement using the IRS's Get My Payment app .