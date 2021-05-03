Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie release date, plot and latest news

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is the next film in the Star Wars universe. And it's got a big-name action movie director at the helm: Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984, Monster).

As for Star Wars: Rogue Squadron's plot? While Disney could draw from the Extended Universe books and video games that made the name "Rogue Squadron famous, we're going to likely get a mix of old and new.

The official Lucasfilm announcement reveals that "The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was announced at the 2020 Disney Investors Day event by Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. This isn't even the sole Star Wars movie that's under way, as Kennedy also revealed an untitled Taika Waititi-helmed Star Wars project is in the works.

We're gonna have to wait a while, so don't strap into your X-Wing too soon. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron has a release date of December 22, 2023.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie trailer

We do not have an trailer, but director Patty Jenkins provided a bit of footage to get us all excited for her entry into the Star Wars universe, with this clip that was used for the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron announcement:

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie plot

If you were thinking Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was going to just adapt the video game and books of the of the same name, think again. But don't worry.

Patty Jenkins told IGN that "we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books ... There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it."

So, we may expect the film to reference the work of Wedge Antilles, who created the elite group of pilots who were the original Rogue Squadron (which Luke Skywalker captained). The Rogue Squadron books were a part of the Star Wars Extended Universe, which was basically erased, when it was announced that "In order to give maximum creative freedom to the filmmakers and also preserve an element of surprise and discovery for the audience, Star Wars Episodes VII-IX will not tell the same story told in the post-Return of the Jedi Expanded Universe."

In that same announcement, the folks behind Star Wars left the door open for this kind of movie, stating "Creators of new Star Wars entertainment have full access to the rich content of the Expanded Universe," which is how Jenkins will be able to make reference to what is necessary, without being completely tied to the books.