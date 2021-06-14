Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group D game for free

Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 game starts today (Monday, June 14) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream is the first of today's Euro 2020 games, and there's a lot riding on it.

For Scotland, the match at Hampden Park will be their first at a major tournament in 23 years. While such a hiatus brings many question marks over how they can perform in the heat of an actual tournament, the fervent Scottish fanbase aren't letting their nerves be known.

After qualifying for Euro 2020 following a play-off win against Serbia, Steve Clarke's tight-knit side will get the chance to enjoy a proper home reception in Glasgow. And they have a genuine chance of qualifying, with players like Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson quite capable of performing at this high level.

While no team would relish a Euro 2020 opener against Scotland at Hampden Park, the Czech team do have several great players themselves, not least in midfielder Tomas Soucek, who excelled in his Premier League debut for West Ham. Given that the Scottish have done their homework, though, you'd expect Soucek to be wrapped up under constant pressure, especially in the final third where he's particularly dangerous.

The game kicks off today Monday, June 14) at 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m PT, and you can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are. Here's how to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream at Euro 2020 for free — and if you want to see the full fixture list, groups, TV schedule and more, head to our main How to watch Euro 2020 page.

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream for free

The Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., and that's good news for wherever you happen to be.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream, for example, is available for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch.

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Avid soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream on ESPN. Provided that you already have that channel as part of your cable package, then you'll be able to easily stream games through the ESPN website.

No cable package? No problem. One alternative option is to try Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with 30-plus channels including ESPN. What's more, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

And the options don't stop there. You could also try Fubo.TV: it's a bit pricier, at $65 per month, but you get more than 117 channels, with ESPN among them.

For the football enthusiasts who usually reside in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but right now find themselves in the U.S., you can watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream for free by using a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN is our favorite right now — there's more details on that below.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN among them. View Deal

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're not at home and fear that you won't be able to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream, because a VPN could offer the solution you're looking for today.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, enabling you to access the streaming services you usually use and pay for.

Our favorite VPN right now is ExpressVPN , which is fast, has great device compatibility and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Check out our full list of the best VPN services if you want to see some other options.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream will play direct from BBC One or BBC iPlayer — and it's absolutely free to watch.

The match itself kicks off at 2 p.m. BST, but for those who relish all the lead-up punditry, coverage will begin at 1.30 p.m. BST.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream will be shown in English on TSN and in French on TVS Sports. Cord cutters can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month, and for TVA Sports Direct for $19.99 a month.

Canadians who aren't at home right now can still watch a Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport will be showing every single Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Scotland vs Czech Republic via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not currently in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.