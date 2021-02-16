Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak says under-display camera is 'very likely'

The Samsung Galaxy S21 didn't get the under-display camera that we wanted, but it looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 may feature the killer phone upgrade for 2021.

A brief tweet from leaker Ice Universe makes the claim of an under-display camera, or as Samsung calls it an under-panel camera (UPC), although it is couched with a "very likely".

Samsung has already teased UPC for laptops, so it is only a matter of time before it comes to a Samsung phone, even if the final version of the Z Fold 3 doesn't end up with one.

Galaxy Z Fold3 is still very likely to adopt UPC pic.twitter.com/DD6TMPLlM0February 15, 2021

Previous rumors about new features for the Z Fold 3 have also said it'll be usable with an S Pen stylus. Since Samsung just introduced S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the fate of the Galaxy Note line after the Galaxy Note 21 looks shaky, it would make sense for Samsung to add stylus support to this upcoming flagship.

If you've not seen what under-display cameras can manage, check out our ZTE Axon 20 5G review, which is the worlds first phone with this feature. It's not quite up to the level of normal punch-hole or notched selfie cameras yet, but in time this will likely become the standard for all smartphones.

The Z Fold 3 might be expected to arrive in September, a year after the Z Fold 2. However, other rumors are pointing to a new Samsung foldable in May this year. It could be the Z Fold 3, but it may be a different foldable. After all, we're also rumored to be getting a Galaxy Z Flip 3 this year, as well as a new cheaper foldable that may be called the Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

We'd expect the Z Fold 3 to become one of our picks for the best foldables, although there's still not a huge amount of competition for Samsung yet in this segment. Huawei has a new Huawei Mate X2 launching February 22 in China, but the company still faces the challenge of not having access to the Google Play store.