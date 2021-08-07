Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and features just leaked by brochure

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got an unofficial unveiling ahead of Samsung's big Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event August 11. We're talking photos, features and specs courtesy of what appears to be a brochure for the new foldable phone.

According to GizNext, which acquired the brochure, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 6.7-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the external display will be 1.9 inches, which would be a lot bigger than the 1.1-inch panel on the previous Galaxy Z Flip. You can also expect a Snapdragon 888 chip and a more durable design, too.

The leaked Galaxy Z Flip 3 brochure claims that the foldable phone has a IPX8 rating, which means it can withstand being in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. In addition, the main screen's Ultra Thin Glass is reportedly 80% more durable than before, thanks to the "addition of a panel layer and protective film." Last but not least, the brochure says the Z Flip 3 has Samsung's "strongest aluminum frame yet."

(Image credit: GizNext)

So what will the bigger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 let you do? The brochure shows a range of use cases, including checking messages, showing the weather and controlling music playback. You can also take selfies without opening the phone.

(Image credit: GizNext)

Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 brochure lists a 12MP main wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The inside houses a 10MP front camera. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like this foldable will offer a telephoto lens like the Galaxy S21 series.

(Image credit: GizNext)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 continues to offer Flex mode, which enables you to take photos and videos with the foldable half-way open; Single Take lets you capture photos and videos at the same time. You can also place the Z Flip 3 on a flat surface, "and Flex mode acts as a tripod," says the brochure. This could come in handy for time-lapse videos. Flex mode is also shown for making video calls hands-free.

(Image credit: GizNext)

One of the benefits of Flex mode is that the top display shows the content while the bottom half gives you access to controls. The brochure mentions that you'll be able to activate a Labs feature in Settings to force an app to work in Flex mode, but we'll have to see how well that works.

While this brochure certainly looks legit, we should know all August 11 when Samsung is expected to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 along with the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 at its big Unpacked event. And we'll be there to bring you all the details live.