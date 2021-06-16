Samsung Galaxy S21 FE fast charging may have just been confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be getting 25W charging, according to a Chinese regulator.

A listing for a Samsung phone with codename "SM-G9900" on the 3C certification website (via MyFixGuide) likely shows Samsung's upcoming entry-level flagship will support Samsung's standard fast charging technology. This codename could refer to a different Samsung phone, but the S21 FE seems the most reasonable assumption.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date, price, specs and leaks

Check out our best Android phones picks

Plus: Amazon Prime Day deals 2021 — date and best early deals

This speed is identical to the Galaxy S21 series, so it's not a huge surprise to learn this. Compared to other flagship phones, this charging speed sits in the middle. That speed is faster than the iPhone 12, which does 20W max wired charging and 15W over MagSafe wireless charging.

However, the S21FE would still be slower than the OnePlus 9's 65W charger, the quickest charging of all our best phones and best Android phones picks.

A screenshot of the 3C listing, showing a new Samsung phone with 25W charging support. (Image credit: MyFixGuide)

We haven't heard any rumors about the size of the S21 FE's battery yet. The Galaxy S20 FE from last year used a 4,500 mAh cell, the same as the near-identically sized Galaxy S20 Plus. However, the Galaxy S21 Plus got a small increase in its battery capacity compared to the year before; up to 4,800 mAh. We may see a similar capacity increase for the S21 FE.

We're doubting Samsung will include a bundled charger. Samsung removed the charger from the Galaxy S21's box when it launched earlier this year, following Apple's example with the iPhone 12. Samsung's cheaper phones, such as the Galaxy A52 5G, still come supplied with chargers, but since it bears the flagship S21 name, perhaps Samsung will decide to leave out the power brick once again.

The FE is thought to take after the original S21 in better ways, however. Rumors suggest the Snapdragon 888 found in the S21 will make it to the FE (likewise with the Exynos 2100 chip used in non-US models), as will the 120Hz refresh rate display panel.

It's rumored that the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in September this year. However, it's also been rumored that the S21 FE has been put on hold due to continuing global chip shortages. Samsung responded to an initial report claiming that production had been halted by saying, “nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension."

Even if the S21 FE is on hold, Samsung should still have at least one more big launch this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumored to be arriving in August.