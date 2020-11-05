Razer Book 13 release date, price, specs and more

The Razer Book 13 has just been announced, and it sees the gaming computer company jump into the productivity laptop wars. And it looks like a laptop that should have the Dell XPS 13 and 13-inch MacBook Pro looking over their proverbial shoulders, as a new challenger for the best laptop throne has entered the arena.

Looking like a business laptop for folks who like to game in their free time, the Razer Book 13 has RGB backlighting for its keys, a slick aluminum design and super-thin bezels. On top of that, Razer's claiming super-long battery life and stocked the laptop with new 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs.

But Razer's got three distinct models, each with a different screen, giving you some choice about which is best for you. Let's see how the Razer Book 13 looks, and how each version differs.

Razer Book 13 specs

Razer Book 13 FHD+ Non-Touch Razer Book 13 FHD+ Touch Razer Book 13 UHD+ Touch Starting Price $1,199 / 1,299€ $1599 / 1699€ $1999 Processor Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad-Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Display 13.4-inch (1920 X 1200 pixels), matte 13.4-inch (1920 X 1200 pixels), Gorilla Glass 6, anti-reflective coating 13.4-inch (3840 x 2400 pixels), Gorilla Glass 6, anti-reflective coating Memory 8GB LPDDR4x RAM 16GB LPDDR4x RAM 16GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage 256GB PCIe M.2 256GB PCIe M.2 512GB PCIe M.2 Dimensions 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.95 pounds 3.09 pounds 3.09 pounds Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-A Gen 2, headphone jack, HDMI 2.0, microSD 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-A Gen 2, headphone jack, HDMI 2.0, microSD 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x USB-A Gen 2, headphone jack, HDMI 2.0, microSD Battery life (rated) Up to 14 hours Up to 14 hours Up to 11 hours

Razer Book 13 price and availability

The Core i5 Razer Book 13 starts at $1,199.99 USD / 1,299.99€, and it is on pre-order right now exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore retail locations worldwide. It is set to ship this month (Nov. 2020).

The Razer Book 13 Intel® Core™ i7 configurations start at $1599.99 USD / 1699.99€ for the FHD+ model, and the UHD+ model is $1,999 USD (EU pricing not available). These are also available for pre-order from Razer.com right now, with expected Nov. 2020 ship dates. They will also be sold at RazerStore retail locations, as well as retailers in the US, Canada, Europe, China and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Razer Book 13 design

Razer's definitely going for the MacBook-loving crowd with the Razer Book 13's design. Each Razer Book 13 is made from "a single block of aluminum" for a unibody design, and the laptop is then given an anodized mercury white finish for looks and scratch-resistance.

While the triple-headed Razer snake logo is a nice touch on the lid, the Razer Book 13's best design trait is its super-thin bezels. Razer doesn't call out the screen-to-body ratio, but claims this laptop has "the world’s thinnest bezels on any 13.4-inch panel."

(Image credit: Razer)

Measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, with a starting weight of 2.95 pounds, the Razer Book 13 is a little heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.6 pounds). The 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds) has a larger footprint and is slightly heavier.

Oh, and it wouldn't be a Razer laptop if we didn't talk about RGB lighting. The Razer Book 13 has per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that's customizable to your own personal preferences.

(Image credit: Razer)

In terms of ports, the Razer Book 13 offers a decent assortment. You've got a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB-A Gen 2 port, a headphone jack, HDMI 2.0 and a microSD reader.

Razer Book 13 display

The 13.4-inch display you get in the Razer Book 13 differs by the model you purchase, but Razer says each is "custom calibrated at the factory" and covers 100% of the sRGB color spectrum.

I'm more interested in the matte FHD+ Razer Book 13, which has a FHD+ 1900 x 1200-pixel panel, but those who want a touchscreen will opt for the two other models. There's a FHD+(1900 x 1200) touchscreen version and a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) model as well, both use Gorilla Glass 6 for durability and an anti-reflective coating as well.

Razer Book 13 performance

Armed with quad-core Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors — Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1165G7 — the Razer Book 13 looks to impress. Its Turbo Boost max speeds are rated for up to 4.7GHz. Tiger Lake chips are rated by intel to offer up to 20% faster performance overall. Razer's outfitted the processors with a "unique vapor chamber cooling solution" to lower "ambient heat and noise emissions."

The Touch-enabled Core i7 Razer Book 13 laptops are Intel Evo certified, which should ensure efficient performance. Perks include wake times under 1 second, "consistent responsiveness" when you're not plugged into a wall outlet.

The entry-level Core i5 model has 8GB of memory, while the Core i7 models rock 16GB. Iris Xe integrated graphics are built into each model as well. The 256GB & 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs in each Razer Book 13 will likely deliver fast load times as well.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Book 13 battery life

Razer rates the Razer Book 13 as lasting up to 14 hours, but you're only going to get that endurance on the FHD+ (1920 X 1200) models. The UHD+ (3840 x 2400) model is rated for up to 11 hours. For the sake of comparison, the 1080p XPS 13 lasted 12:39 on our battery test, and its 4K sibling's time of 8:14 was a disappointment (but expected, when 4K devices don't last as long). The 13-inch MacBook Pro fell in the middle at 10:21.

Intel Evo certification also applies to battery life, as the Core i7 FHD+ model should also see "no less than 9 hours of real-world battery life," and last for 4 or more hours after 30 minutes of charging.

Razer Book 13 outlook

The Razer Book 13 might have found a way to make the ultraportable productivity notebook market a bit more lively. Its thin bezels and Chroma RGB backlit keys give you something that Apple and Dell won't, and if those battery number estimates come true, Razer's built a laptop that will outlast the MacBooks and XPS 13.

That's why we can't wait to get our hands on it for ourselves, and put it through the paces with our testing. Stay tuned to find out how great the Razer Book 13 really is.