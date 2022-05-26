PSVR 2 game lineup could be huge — here’s why

Sony’s PSVR 2 headset is expected to come with more than 20 games when it launches, giving newbies to the world of virtual reality a bevy of expected VR titles to dive into.

This comes directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan who in a business briefing outlined some plans for PlayStation’s next steps in virtual reality. “Right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2,” said Ryan, according to VGC (opens in new tab).

And he noted there’ll be more to come after the PSVR 2’s release: “That energy, that effort and that money will continue to grow as the installed base of PlayStation VR 2 headsets grows also.”

So far, we’ve seen the PSVR 2 headset, which isn’t too dissimilar from the Oculus Quest 2, as well as some of its specs: highlights include an OLED display, 110-degree field of view, and 90 or 120Hz refresh rates.

A technique called Foveated rendering will also be included. This rendering method makes use of eye tracking tech to improve graphical fidelity, but without compromising on frame rates. It works by reducing the image quality in a user's peripheral vision, where cutting edge graphics aren't needed.

But outside of Horizon Call of the Mountain, we've not had a great deal about the number and type of games to expect. The original PlayStation VR has a solid library of games over its lifespan, but we’d not exactly call it prolific.

However, going by Ryan’s words it looks like Sony will lean more heavily into virtual reality with the PSVR 2. With plenty of power to tap into courtesy of the PS5, and VR being a growing gaming niche, we’d posit there’s more scope to create more fully fledged VR experiences than ever before; to get a taste of that, check out our best Oculus Quest 2 games list.

As it stands, there’s no firm release date for the PSVR 2, but such news would suggest it’ll come sooner than later. Early 2023 would seem logical to us.