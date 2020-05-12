PS5 release date may have just been revealed

Sony may launch the PS5 a month earlier than anticipated, according to a throwaway line in a job description.

A listing found by Resetera user "Much" (via GamesRadar) on Japanese job hunting site Rikunabi NEXT asks for someone to help PlayStation with "aiming for optimal QCD of PlayStation for world users," or helping with trial purchases for its hardware products. The key part of the listing reads: "to create the PlayStation 5 scheduled to be released in October 2020," seemingly announcing the release date that Sony itself has yet to do.

Previous console generations have launched in November, in order to land square in the middle of the busiest shopping season of the year. An October launch is unexpected, particularly since everyone was gearing up for news of delays thanks to coronavirus-related production issues. However, if gamers around the world are still reluctant to go outside even by the end of the year, perhaps it makes some sense for Sony to push its release date forward.

It's possible that this date only applies to Japan, however. Console releases have in previous years differed by country and continent. Also, since Sony itself hasn't made an announcement yet, this date could be strictly provisional in order to help PlayStation's HR department explain the role it wants to hire for.

We're expecting the PS5 to launch around the same time as the Xbox Series X, although there are no rumors pointing to an October debut for Microsoft's new console. Both consoles will ship with custom SSD storage for zippy game loading and ray-tracing enabled graphics, but the Xbox offers greater computing power while the PS5 features 3D audio and a new haptic-focused DualSense controller.