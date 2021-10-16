Packers vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6 game online

The Packers vs Bears live stream renews a classic NFC North rivalry, that has Chicago coming off their biggest win of the season and Green Bay riding a four-game winning streak. Rodgers and the Packers take on Fields and the Bears in this NFL live stream.

Packers vs Bears live stream channel, start time The Packers vs Bears live stream live stream is Sunday (Oct. 17).

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Packers (4-1) had some people worried after taking a tough week one loss to the Saints. Aaron Rodgers addressed the media after that loss and stopped short of his now immortalized “relax” line from a few years ago, but did imply the win wouldn’t be the norm for this the Packers’ 2021 season. And he was right.

Green Bay has rattled off four straight wins, including last weeks’ 25-22 overtime win over the Bengals. Rodgers threw for 344 yards in the win with two touchdowns and an interception. DaVante Adams caught 11 passes for 206 yards and a score. Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby also connected on three field goals, but none bigger than his 49-yard game winner in OT.

The Bears (3-2) are coming off an impressive 20-9 road win against the Raiders. Chicago’s newly minted QB1, Justin Fields threw for just 111 yards in the win on 12-of-20 passing but did help engineer two touchdown drives. He capped off a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesper Horsted. Then he help put together a 16-play, 86-yard drive that culminated in a Damien Williams’ touchdown run. Both drives coming in the second quarter.

Overall, Fields and the Bears will likely have to improve their air attack if they are going to keep up with Rodgers and the Packers. Chicago’s passing attack is ranked dead last in the NFL with 113.2 yards through the air. Their offense also averages just 16.8 points-per-game, third fewest in the league.

The Packers are 4.5-point road favorites against the Bears. The over/under is 45.

How to watch Packers vs Bears live stream from anywhere

Packers vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Bears is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT today (Sunday Oct. 10).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.

Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Packers vs Bears live streams for free

Packers vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Bears on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Bears live stream starts at 6:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.