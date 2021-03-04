OnePlus 9 leak reveals names of all three new models — including OnePlus 9E

The launch of the OnePlus 9 range is coming soon, and the first details of what to expect are coming on March 8 . But the latest leak steals some of the company’s thunder, by revealing exactly what the upcoming phones will likely be called.

This information comes from Spigen (via MySmartPrice), a well-known smartphone case maker. Three new OnePlus devices have been added to the site: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are no surprise at all. It follows the same naming convention OnePlus has been using since the launch of the OnePlus 7 range back in 2019. The OnePlus 9E is not, since this is the first time OnePlus has launched a “lite” version of a flagship smartphone.

Rumors have also given this budget handset several different names, including OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9E.

Of course, a list on Spigen’s website is not solid confirmation that the phone will definitely be called the OnePlus 9E. Casemakers have been known to rely on rumors and leaks in the past, after all. OnePlus 9E is a name that’s been making its way round the internet recently, which may explain its appearance here.

Then again, Spigen may have information we don’t — something that came directly from OnePlus to ensure that there were cases and accessories available when the phone launches.

OnePlus may be getting its inspiration from Apple and Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S10e was a low-cost version of the Galaxy S10, while the iPhone SE remains one of the best cheap phones around.

OnePlus 9 series: What to expect

From what we’ve heard the OnePlus 9E is set to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. As for the rest of the specs, things are uncertain. The most recent leaks point to a lower-end Snapdragon 690 chipset powering the handset.

That recent leak also claimed the phone would have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000 mAH battery, and a 64-megapixel camera. Unfortunately, we haven't heard many other rumors about the phone to compare. However, those are solid specs, and they make sense when compared to what we know about the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

Those phones are set to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz refresh rates, 8 to 12GB of RAM, 128-256GB of storage, 4,500 mAh batteries, 65W fast charging, a 16MP front camera, and a triple lens rear camera with 48MP main and ultrawide lenses. The OnePlus 9 will include a 5MP macro lens with that, while the 9 Pro will feature an 8MP telephoto lens.

In addition, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to benefit from a camera partnership with premium brand Hasselblad, but we're not sure what that means for the phone just yet.

The phones will both be different sizes, naturally. The OnePlus 9 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD display, while the 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD display. The Pro model should also include 30W wireless charging.