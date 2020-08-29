Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series cards just leaked by Zotac

We know that Nvidia’s new line of RTX 3000 graphics cards are just around the corner. All is expected to be unveiled at Nvidia’s Sept. 1 event, but if you can’t wait that long then card manufacturer Zotac seems to have briefly let the cat out of the bag.

Twitter user @momomo_us was able to capture Zotac’s full list of eight upcoming RTX 3000-series products before the company deleted the evidence, with versions for the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 hardware.

Both the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 variants come with three cards each: Trinity, Trinity HoLo and AMP Extreme. The difference between these almost certainly comes down to performance, with the high-end AMP Extreme variant likely boasting higher clock speeds and binned silicone.

The weaker RTX 3070, meanwhile, gets just the two flavors: Twin Edge and Twin Edge Holo – names that strongly hint at a dual-fan cooling setup.

In a reply to the initial tweet, @sfdxshow shared purported renders of the Zotac 3090, and it’s just as big as we’d previously been led to believe, with three fans on one of them and the same three-slot design we’d previously been warned about. In other words, you might want to invest in a bigger case; even if you physically have space, you might still need to allow a bit more room for airflow.

I don't usually filter things; DE but do you want to see the new 3090 zotac?🤏👇 pic.twitter.com/8wmcFyJXzSAugust 28, 2020

And if you’re switching cases, you’ll probably also want to find time to upgrade your PSU too. The latest rumor, via Videocardz, is that while the RTX 3070 will draw a relatively modest 220W, the RTX 3080 and 3090 have a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 320W and 350W, respectively.

Otherwise, the shared specs are reasonably close to what we’ve seen before, which doesn’t make them any less mindblowing in terms of what they’ll do to your gaming PC’s frame rate on the latest releases. The site lists cards with between 8GB (RTX 3070) and 24GB (RTX 3090) of memory, with bandwidth of between 512GB/s and 936GB/s. The 3090 will apparently have 5,248 CUDA cores to the 3080’s 4,352. The 3070 is, unfortunately, left with question marks in that box for now.

We don’t have long to wait before said question marks are completely filled in. Nvidia is holding its GeForce Special Event on September 1 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m ET. And while the company has previously indicated that the showcase will in part be a celebration of the 21 years since the first GeForce card appeared on shelves, the real stars of the show will undoubtedly be the RTX cards. And these GPUs look like they’ll be more than ready for a fight with AMD’s Big Navi rivals.

