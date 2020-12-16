New on Netflix January 2021: Shows, movies and original series

New year, new streaming goodies! The list of what's new on Netflix in January 2021 is packed with originals, shows and movies to binge in the cozy comfort of your home. This is just what we all need as winter settles in and social distancing for the pandemic continues.

The new on Netflix schedule features the next installments of highly-anticipated titles, like Cobra Kai season 3 and Disenchanted season 3, as well as A-list-starring movies Outside the Wire (with Anthony Mackie) and The Dig (with Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes).

The month also brings fascinating documentaries and nonfiction series, including History of Swear Words, Surviving Death and We Are: The Brooklyn Saints.

That's just the tip of the Netflix iceberg. The streaming service's enormous library is growing even bigger, with classic movies like Bonnie and Clyde, Goodfellas, Mystic Pizza and Superbad. But it's also losing major titles including Dallas Buyers Club, Pineapple Express and all four seasons of The Tudors.

Browsing by specific genres? Check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix. And if you feel like you've watched everything on the streamer, you may be surprised at Netflix hidden gems that can be unearthed deep within the library.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for January 2021, we've also got the titles that hit Netflix during the last days of December, so you don't miss anything that just dropped.

Best new shows and movies on Netflix in January 2021

Cobra Kai season 3

Time to wax on and wax off again! The Karate Kid sequel series returns for a third season (and its first exclusively on Netflix). There's a lot to catch up on — like how Miguel is faring after his devastating injury during the school brawl. The incident led to Johnny throwing in the towel on his dojo, which former mentor John Kreese had stolen. But judging by the trailer, Johnny may find an ally in the last person he expected ... Daniel LaRusso! The latter, meanwhile, reunites with some familiar faces from his time in Okinawa in the Karate Kid II movie.

Arrives on Netflix on Jan. 8

Disenchanted season 3

The quirky animated fantasy series returns to enchant viewers with more adventures, voiced by the talented cast of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre. Bean, Elfo and Luci are journeying to Steamland, a sort of steampunk analogue to Dreamland, where Bean will have to unravel some kind of conspiracy involving the scheming vizier Odval. And she'll have to grapple with her evil sorceress mother.

Arrives on Netflix Jan. 15

Our top selections are in bold, and we've got quotes from Netflix to help explain its latest originals that you might not know about.

New on Netflix December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix Film)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

New on Netflix December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

New on Netflix December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Comedy Special)

Netflix says: " London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option."

Netflix says: London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet.. somehow, incredibly single… how on earth has that happened?! In this hilariously provocative, empowering show, London will explore the complete mystery of why the world is full of desirable, brilliant but single women - who definitely don’t need a man but wouldn’t mind the option." Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Family)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

New on Netflix December 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone."

Netflix says: "This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone." Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix December 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

New on Netflix December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

New on Netflix December 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)

Rango (2011)

New on Netflix December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

New on Netflix December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize! Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch our contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations."

Netflix says: "The kings & queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds. Each half-hour after party, our home cooks will compete in the ultimate food makeover, finding ways to give old leftovers new life, all in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize! Join host Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager as they watch our contestants transform leftovers into delicious creations." Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise (Netflix Anime)

New on Netflix December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

New on Netflix January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops."

Netflix says: "Shea and Syd McGee keep the dream alive for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops." Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience.

Netflix says: "Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide to Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, sleep, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter. Headspace Guide to Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practicing meditation is easy and accessible for everyone. Headspace Guide to Meditation is the first of three series with Headspace and Vox Media Studios, with subsequent series to include Headspace Guide to Sleep and an interactive experience. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less."

Netflix says: "They've built a movement out of minimalism. Longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus share how our lives can be better with less." Monarca: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Film)

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

New on Netflix January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix January 5

History of Swear Words (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

Netflix says: "An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”. Gabby's Dollhouse (Netflix Family)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix January 6

Surviving Death (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it."

Netflix says: "From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it." Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Film)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Documentary)

New on Netflix January 7

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "A heartbreaking home birth leaves a woman grappling with the profound emotional fallout, isolated from her partner and family by a chasm of grief.

New on Netflix January 8

Charming (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom."

Netflix says: "On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one, true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom." Cobra Kai (Netflix Original)

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Lupin (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Family)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix Documentary)

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

New on Netflix January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems. "

Netflix says: "In the early 1980s, the crack epidemic tore through America’s inner cities like a tsunami, ravaging all in its wake. Decades later, the destructive effects on people’s lives, families and communities are still deeply felt. From award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson, Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems. " The Intouchables (2011)

New on Netflix January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

New on Netflix January 13

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him."

Netflix says: "Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 L.A. lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won't rest until they catch him." An Imperfect Murder

New on Netflix January 15

Bling Empire (Netflix Original)

Netflix says: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.

Netflix says: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you. Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets. Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström."

Netflix says: "Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström." Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Disenchantment: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Film)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

New on Netflix January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

New on Netflix January 18

Homefront (2013)

New on Netflix January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Family)

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) (Netflix Film)

The White Tiger (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

New on Netflix January 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

New on Netflix January 27

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk."

Netflix says: "Penguin Bloom tells the true story of Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk." Accomplice

New on Netflix January 29

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Netflix says: "When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure."

Netflix says: "When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure." We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Netflix says: "From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future."

Netflix says: "From Emmy-award winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), Imagine Documentaries, and Disarming Films comes We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system and challenges of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future." Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

Finding 'Ohana (Netflix Film)

New on Netflix January 31

Fatima (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2020 and January 2021

Leaving Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Leaving Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Leaving Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Leaving Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Leaving Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Leaving Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Leaving Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Dec. 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)

Leaving Jan. 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving Jan. 4

Mara (2017)

Leaving Jan. 5

The Monster (2016)

Leaving Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving Jan. 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving Jan. 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)