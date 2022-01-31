LIVE: Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion in groundbreaking deal

Refresh

(Image credit: Xbox) Sony's acquisition of Bungie comes just two weeks after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. While the Bungie acquisition was much less expensive ($3.6 billion, compared to Activision's $69 billion), the deals do share a few common factors. Each one involves a console manufacturer purchasing a studio best known for its multiplayer first-person shooter chops (Destiny 2 for Bungie, and Call of Duty for Activision). And, interestingly, Bungie actually acts as the glue that links all four of these companies together. Back in 2000, Microsoft acquired Bungie, and the studio helped develop the legendary Halo franchise. Bungie remained with Microsoft for the first three Halo games, but became an independent company once again in 2007. Even so, Bungie developed Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach in conjunction with Microsoft in 2009 and 2010, respectively. In 2010, Bungie joined forces with Activision in a 10-year publishing agreement. As such, Activision published the first Destiny game, and held publishing rights for Destiny 2 for a while as well. The agreement expired prematurely in 2019, and Bungie began self-publishing Destiny 2. As such, over the course of the past 20 years, Bungie has bridged the gap between Microsoft, Activision and Sony. It's an interesting studio history, if nothing else.

(Image credit: Bungie) Bungie's most popular game at the moment is Destiny 2: a cooperative and competitive online shooter, where players earn increasingly powerful gear as they navigate a complex, ongoing story. Destiny 2 has always been a multiplatform game, available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC. That won't change anytime soon, if ever. Still, Bungie has released a comprehensive Destiny 2 FAQ to help players navigate what changes — if any — they can expect from Sony's acquisition. "Our commitment to Destiny 2 as a multi-platform game with full Cross Play remains unchanged," it states, and reminds players that the upcoming Witch Queen expansion will still launch for all platforms on February 22. The other answers are all along similar lines. The Witch Queen will not have any platform-exclusive content. Cross-save, cross-play, companion apps and third-party software will all function normally. Destiny 2's Stadia support remains unchanged, for the players who prefer cloud gaming to traditional downloads. There are only two pieces of unexpected, interesting information. The first is that Bungie has no plans to change any Destiny 2 expansion content between now and the end of the game's current content plan. "Bungie retains full creative independence for our games and our community," the post explains. "Our plans for the Light and Dark Saga are unchanged, all the way through The Final Shape in 2024." In other words: Destiny 2 will likely retain full parity on all systems until the game undergoes a major shift of some kind (or possibly concludes?) in two years. The other tidbit worth noting is the second-to-last question: "Bungie has future games in development, will they now become PlayStation exclusives?" "No," the reply states. "We want the worlds we are creating to extend anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community." In other words, while Bungie is, indeed, working on new, non-Destiny IP, it probably won't be PlayStation exclusive. This could, of course, change in the future — and it could definitely change if Bungie has more than one new franchise in the works.

(Image credit: Bungie) Bungie explained the details of the Sony acquisition on its official website: "In [Sony Interactive Entertainment], we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart," the post reads. Bungie will technically belong to Sony, and its PlayStation Studios brand. However, the company may not be as beholden to the PlayStation platform as other first-party Sony developers. "We remain in charge of our destiny," the post continues, with a link to a Destiny 2 FAQ. "We will continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games. We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play." The subtext here seems pretty easy to parse: Destiny 2 is a multiplatform game, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. It won't suddenly become a PlayStation exclusive, and fans who own the online shooter for Xbox and PC will still be able to cross-play along with their friends and rivals. Otherwise, the post contains pretty typical acquisition language, including a short retrospective of Bungie, some words of thanks for the fans, and a little praise for Sony. Bungie also reiterates that it's currently hiring new talent; one imagines the company will shortly have plenty of money to do so. In brief: Sony has acquired Bungie. The deal cost $3.6 billion. Bungie has no immediate plans to change how it operates Destiny 2. We'll take a deeper dive into this news shortly.