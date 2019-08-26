iPhone 11 Pro ‘First Look’ Video Shows Apple's New Phone From Every Angle

When the iPhone 11 is unveiled at Apple’s launch event (reportedly Sept. 10), the design of Apple's new flagships likely won't be the main headline. But a new video shows off some key differences between the iPhone 11 and its predecessors.

If you believe the rumors and most recent reports, the iPhone 11 will replace the iPhone XR and have the same size 6.1-inch screen. And the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro will also be the same size as their predecessors.

The big difference, at least on the two higher-end iPhone 11 units, is that they will reportedly feature a square camera module on the back that houses three lenses. And one of those lenses will be reportedly be able to shoot ultra-wide angle photos. In fact, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max should be smart enough to take photos using all three of their lenses at once, according to Bloomberg.

In this video from ConceptsiPhone showcasing dummy iPhone 11 models, you see the prominent camera module that houses the three rear lenses on the Gold iPhone 11 Pro. The bad news is that this black area sticks out like a sore thumb; the good news is that it should be color matched with the rest of the back by the time the final design is ready.

One nice touch is that the camera module appears to be rimmed in the same gold colored stainless steel that run around the edges of the phone.

Unfortunately, as this video makes painfully by showing a thin case for the dummy units on display, you’re going to need to invest in a new case for the iPhone 11 Pro if you’re upgrading from an older iPhone. Because of the unique design of the camera, your old cases are not going to work.

Then again, there might not be as much of a need for a case this time around. Bloomberg’s report from last week also says that the iPhone 11 will have a more shatter-resistant design and that the water-resistance will be improved.

As BGR points out, this design may not be the final look. For example, the mute switch may be rounded like the iPad Pro. The one shown here is the same switch found on earlier iPhones.

Other key features reportedly coming to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro include a much faster A13 processor and a new multi-angle Face ID sensor that promises better performance. The iPhone 11 Pro models may also offer support for the Apple Pencil and much more advanced video recording capabilities.

Check out our updated iPhone 11 news and rumors hub to get up to speed on all of the rumors and leaks ahead of Apple's big launch.