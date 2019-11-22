Huge Samsung Galaxy tablet sale: Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S6

Best Buy is counting down the days to Black Friday with a sitewide sale on Samsung Galaxy tablets.

As part of its sale, Best Buy has the current Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 on sale for $159.99. That's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet. It's one of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals to date. Amazon offers the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0": was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy

This mode Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $30 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6": was $199 now $99

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, dual AKG speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab A's 10.1ultra-wide screen view and nearly bezel-less makes it great for watching movies and TV shows. Powered by Android 9, this tablet lets you access your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Disney Plus from the Google Play store.

For multitaskers and creators, Best Buy also has the new Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $549.99 ($100 off). That's an all time low price for this Samsung tablet. (Amazon offers the same price).

With built-in Samsung S Pen charging (as found on the Note 10) , fast performance, and powerful quad speakers, the Galaxy Tab S6 is Samsung's best tablet yet. Sister site, LaptopMag named the Galaxy Tab S6 an excellent iPad Pro alternative and gave the Tab S6 its Editor's Choice award.

For access to more Black Friday sales like this, be sure to check out or Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals deals coverage.